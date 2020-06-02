Share this article

Bills' facility reopens to 'very limited' number of employees

The Bills have reopened their facility on a limited basis. (News file photo)
The Buffalo Bills facility in Orchard Park has reopened as part of phase two of New York's reopening of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

A team spokesman said Tuesday a "very limited amount of people" are allowed in the facility.

That does not include coaches, who are barred from NFL facilities under league policy during the pandemic. The NFL also only allows entry to players who are rehabilitating from injuries.

The league announced in May that as part of its reopening protocols no more than 50% of the staff, not to exceed 75 people, can be at the facility at one time.

The vast majority of Bills employees are continuing to work from home.

Players and coaches are still taking part in virtual offseason programs.

