As the American right to protest is perverted and attacked, violence erupts

What happened in Buffalo on Monday night isn’t exactly clear.

Two people who had been shot were in an SUV that plowed into a line of police officers, injuring three, including a state trooper who was run over and grievously injured. None, including the two who had been shot, suffered life-threatening injuries, though it is fair to conclude that all of them suffered.

Have we had enough yet?

Peaceful protest is an American right that demands both respect and protection. Its place in the First Amendment proclaims its consequence to a democracy and, while its primary benefit is for those suffering oppression – see the 1963 March on Washington – it serves everyone. During the 1960s and 70s, the right to protest was invoked by opponents and supporters of the Vietnam War.

Today, not for the first time, that right is being corrupted on all sides. The result is a level of destruction and injury that tears at the fabric of the country and causes good people to shudder.

Let there be no question that the outraged response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer is righteous. If that African American man wasn’t murdered by the white police officer kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes, then fish don’t swim and birds don’t fly. We know what we saw and, what is more, we know we have seen it before – over and over and over. It’s no surprise that Americans – especially black Americans – are enraged.

The question is how those Americans demonstrate their anger and how public officials, especially police, respond. It is within that turbulent universe that all involved have shown signs of both honor and insult; comprehension and provocation.

And then people are shot. Police officers are run over. The country tears apart.

In Saturday night’s violence in Buffalo, vandals and rioters appear to have predominantly come from outside the city. And for those bent on blaming African Americans for the violence, it’s worth noting that most of those arrested were white.

The sources of Monday night’s rampage are even less clear. An initial protest appeared to be ending peacefully, but sometime around 9 p.m., matters took an ominous turn. Using loudspeakers, police asked a crowd outside the Bailey Avenue police station to leave the area. Then some people started to throw rocks and water bottles toward the police and officers started making arrests, a reporter for WIBV-TV posted on Twitter.

It culminated in a tragedy. It was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon how the people in the SUV came to be shot. It was unknown if the driver was trying to injure the police officers at the scene. But before it ended, one state trooper’s pelvis was crushed when he was run over while another trooper and a Buffalo police officer were struck by the vehicle.

Violence has broken out in other protests across the country, but not always. In some cities – in Philadelphia and Omaha and near Miami – police knelt in solidarity with anguished and thankful protesters. Sometimes they even marched with the protesters or embraced them. It happened in New York City, too, though sometimes within the context of violence. Sometimes, it eased tensions, even if it didn’t solve the underlying problems.

But its history is in unequal treatment of blacks in this country, whether it is by police or the owner of an unleashed dog in Central Park. That pot is always at a simmer and at risk of boiling over.

If roles were reversed – if white people had been held in slavery, their descendants lynched, disenfranchised, sent to inferior schools and subject to generations of poverty and abuse – what would be the response if a black cop killed a white man by kneeling on his neck? It doesn’t take much imagination. We’re all only human.

There has to be an understanding that our troubles come from somewhere – a dark place that demands all of our efforts if we are to be the country we say we are. Or we can continue to suffer.

• • •