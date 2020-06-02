A tale of unique restaurants told in ribs, ramps and kraut

To love restaurants today is to fear their extinction.

Not all of them. The ones at risk are the singular works of restaurateurship, the individuals. Rooms where a personality, sense of style and the skill to serve tasty vittles have been smelted into an addictive s’mores of an experience.

Remember that place? The one you promised to return to, walking to your car feeling especially well-served? Today’s epistle is devoted to three worthy examples far-flung from downtown towers.

In Perry, at Hole in the Wall, the determined family that brought Wyoming County its first craft beer tap offers a solid housemade menu but my heavens, those ribs.

At Attica’s Morluski’s, a Polish-Italian family serves dual-rooted home cooking amid a flamboyance of flamingos. Down Lackawanna way, Tab Daulton’s Winfield Pub has added bottle-sized batches of custom cocktails to go to its lineup of glammed-up American diner fare.

Jacquie Billings and Travis Barlow have been at it in Perry for going on 20 years, with a move to Standpipe Road in 2004. Hole in the Wall (7056 Standpipe Road, Perry, 585-237-3003) can seat 250 on three floors, but all I saw was the parking lot.

A quick call and wave, and I was the proud owner of a bag of powerfully aromatic car freshener. Menus change weekly, but there’s always soup, like cream of mushroom ($5); fried dill pickles with spicy mayonnaise ($8); various meat, fish and vegetable offerings; and wood-fired pizzas ($13-$18), with gluten-free crust available (add $2).

A chicken-and-biscuit sandwich ($12) was a double handful of fun, a slab of crusty crumbed chicken filet in firm, almost focaccia-dense bread. Plenty of juice from carrot-and-cabbage slaw and an herbed mayonnaise rounded out the bite. Deep-bronze housemade potato chips proved an apt chaser.

A fist-sized cream puff ($7), airy and eggy, with custard and ganache, makes a proper dessert for two or wicked dinner for one.

Best of all, though, were the spare ribs (six for $13, 12 for $24). The smoke goosed my gas pedal home, and when I popped the lid I was greeted with an unexpected sight: plain meat. Tilting the box, I found the barbecue sauce on the bottom. That’s a sign of confidence when too many bunko artists of barbecue use sauce to hide a multitude of sins.

These weren’t sloppy-sticky ribs steamed until bones loosened, but dry-rubbed then smoke-roasted to tenderness with an energetic spice mélange that welded into savory bark. The inky sauce, resonant with mile-deep chile flavor, rounded with a lick of molasses-y sweetness made it a compelling accent that contributed to the cardboard to-go container getting unfolded and, um, cleaned.

Twenty miles northwest, Morluski’s (121 Prospect St., Attica, 585-708-4302) had announced plans to move to Clarence before everything came to a screeching halt.

Fortunately, they’re keeping on, which means Genesee County hasn’t seen the last of Morluski’s breaded pork chop ($18), clad in coarse bread crumbs and herbs, fried to a trice and piled on sauerkraut, alongside emphatically browned zucchini and summer squash.

The Italian side of the family came through with Mama’s Gnocchi, tender ricotta dumplings smothered in gorgonzola cream with peas and ham ($15). Its warm comfort-food hug welcomed a bright spritz of tartness from fresh lemon slices.

The other half of my plate was balanced with Morluski’s hearty family-style house salad, gratis with dinners.

Save room for wuzetka, Polish cocoa cake with a layer of whipped cream, or a stout tiramisu ($7) with chocolate and espresso accents.

Another family operation of note, west almost to the lake in Lackawanna, is Winfield’s Pub (1213 Ridge Road, 821-0700). Tab Daulton, wife Cherryl and son Thomas are the core of the team.

Since the break, online ordering has gone up at winfieldspubtogo.com, making it easier than ever to load up for the week. Here’s to bites of toasted cheese and housemade bacon sandwiches on jalapeño-cheddar bread with cream of tomato soup ($10). Or the duck poutine ($12), laced with heady roasted duck skin flavor and slips of tender meat, with goat cheese or cheddar curds melting over the top.

Burgers are always worth a look here. The standard is house-ground chuck, steakhouse onion cheddar and tomato jam on housemade potato bun ($14). Lamb fans should check the lamb-and-feta version ($13).

On a recent visit the burger was fortified with ramps and bone marrow, topped with sautéed whole Buffalo-grown Flat 12 chestnut mushrooms, Gruyère cheese and a green garlic mayonnaise. A delicious deal at $15.

Sandwiches come with a side. Fries, sure, but it also can be Kiki’s warm potato salad, a swoonful middle-American ambrosia of potatoes, bacon bits, green onions and scallions in Velveeta.

Check the specials at all these places, because at restaurants like this, sometimes the specials are that rare bird that earns the title. With your purchase, you can keep these magnificent beasts off the endangered list.