A new beginning after calling it a career

Isn’t it funny that when you’ve made the right decision on something? Your heart rate slows, a feeling of calm envelops you, and things seem crystal clear. There is no hair twisting or nail biting. Clouds aren’t circling nor the earth shaking. I just had that experience and the sun is shining as I write.

For 40 years I’ve been employed at the same office. On a recent day, I called my three bosses and let them know that it was time for me to end my reign. Normally, I would have spoken in person, but this pandemic made it a wee bit easier for me in that phoning was the only option.

I’m not sure if I could have looked in their eyes when I blurted out the news. There was pacing and some panic as I dialed, but no wavering on my decision. They each expressed sadness yet they all understood. My age was the primary catalyst, along with the recent time off due to the office closings.

Never in my adult life have I had the freedoms and carefree days as I’ve enjoyed in the past couple of months. Even with everything closed, I really delighted in the later wake-up times and empty calendar schedules. I will never have to try and book vacations a year in advance. There will be more spontaneity in my travel plans and lunch dates.

These past two months home have proved that my husband and I have eased into this with no issues. We have our own hobbies and interests and we truly enjoy our time together.

I will not have any more excuses to miss my grandkids' swim meets, baseball games and tournaments. I haven't known anything but working for the past 52 years, so this is a new era for me and already I can tell that I will relish it. Though not the most financially stable of times right now, my husband and I know how to budget, through a lifetime of learning, and we’ll make it work.

My position as a dental hygienist was unique among jobs out there. Not only was the older boss there for the entire time, so was the other hygienist. Forty years, side by side. I literally grew up with my work mates and my thousands of patients. These are people I saw every six months, many from the time they were little.

I witnessed them as they grew to adulthood, got married, had kids and grandkids. I’ve shared their struggles with health issues, divorces and deaths. Happily, I was there to also celebrate with their job promotions, love interests and birth announcements.

You have to understand, the job of a hygienist is part clinician, with varying degrees of therapist, mentor and ally. It wasn’t all dental work and luckily I was given the freedom to just talk. Once people can lie back and relax, they feel free to open up and I had the ear and the heart to listen and care. They opened their lives to me, and I’ll never be able to thank them for sharing that part of them. This, I will miss.

My very first column in My View centered on my boss of 20 years and how everyone should be so lucky. Years went by, and his sons followed suit. I’ve been blessed. It seems appropriate that my last writings as a working person should honor and address those that have made my choice of a career as good as it gets.

Jessica Cronenberger, of West Seneca, is relishing carefree days with her husband.