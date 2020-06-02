2 passengers in SUV that hit Buffalo police officers face gun, stolen property charges

Two Buffalo men described as passengers in a vehicle that struck three law enforcement officers late Monday night outside a Bailey Avenue police station were charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

The men were identified as Semaj T. Pigram, 25, and Walter B. Stewart Jr., 28.

Police and prosecutors say that about 10 p.m., Pigram and Stewart were in a vehicle that "drove through a blockade of law enforcement at a protest on Bailey Avenue and Decker Street in the City of Buffalo," a statement from DA John Flynn's office said.

Police said in a news conference Tuesday that a woman was driving the car and that she had suffered gunshot wounds. State police, who are handling that part of the investigation, are trying to determine if she had been shot before the vehicle struck the officers or if she was shot when state police, who were among those in the blockade, opened fire.

A state police officer was being treated for a shattered pelvis and broken leg, state police said. A Buffalo police officer and a second trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident, state police said.

The SUV was stopped near Route 33, which was being monitored by the sheriff’s helicopter throughout the protest.

Police said they recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle. The weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was at Erie County Medical Center where she is being treated.

Pigram and Stewart were arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray who set bail at $100,000 for Pigram and $175,000 for Stewart who was wanted on warrants unrelated to the current pending cases.