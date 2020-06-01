WPA-inspired effort helps keep art alive amid pandemic

Dancer Naila Ansari had good reason to kick up her heels.

One of about 60 artists to receive a small grant, she performed an improvisational dance and poetry piece with Marquis Burton. The videotaped performance can be seen on the Instagram page of the University at Buffalo Arts Collaboratory and its website at ubartscollaboratory.com.

"The response I've gotten and the way in which the Arts Collaboratory has been able to impact the community has been amazing," said Ansari, who this spring earned her master of fine arts degree at UB.

The grants from the UB program are meant to help artists weather the Covid-19 pandemic. The Live Your Art (At Home) initiative from the UB Arts Collaboratory draws its inspiration from the Works Progress Administration, a national works program created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to relieve the economic hardship of the Great Depression.

The Arts Collaboratory has given $18,000 to produce videos since April, with more on the way.

"In our darkest days art is more essential than ever," said Bronwyn Keenan, the Arts Collaboratory's director. "It provides a path forward, and that's what I feel like this programming is doing."

Painter and grant recipient Annie Bielski said the program honors artists by saying their work matters and they deserve to be paid for it.

"They have adjusted their programming to serve the Buffalo arts community in a virtual way through distributing WPA-inspired micro grants in exchange for artistic work, which is wonderful and should be the norm," Bielski said.

Supporting artists

The mini-grant program has been one way for the Arts Collaboratory, a program of UB's College of Arts and Sciences, to continue its mission of supporting artists and the arts. The Collaboratory fosters artistic collaboration among UB students and faculty between arts departments, encourages experimentation and promotes community and regional connections.

The caliber of artists in Buffalo impresses Keenan, who became the Arts Collaboratory inaugural director in January 2019 after working in New York City.

"Buffalo can hold our own with anybody," Keenan said. "What the Collaboratory is doing is really just putting a lasso around all the creativity and providing an organizational framework."

Keenan owned the Bronwyn Keenan Gallery in SoHo for emerging artists from 1994 to 2004. She also directed events and special projects at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Keenan suggested the economy today, because of Covid-19, resembles the sudden economic decline of the 1930s. She was drawn to what she called "the utopian ideals" of the WPA as a way to cushion the blow for artists.

The WPA provided jobs for 8 million people. John Steinbeck, Jackson Pollack and Zora Neale Hurston were among the artists paid to paint murals, make posters, create theater scenic design, write travel guides and more to inform, entertain, inspire and uplift their fellow Americans also going through hard times.

"If we want to maintain our community of artists, they need to be supported," Keenan said. "It seemed we weren't going to have that kind of program created or endorsed on the federal level."

Corporate sponsors M&T Bank and Savarino Companies got on board by allowing funds originally intended for spring programming to support out-of-work artists.

“It is (a cause) we believe in wholeheartedly, and it’s one we hope all of Buffalo will join,” said Sam Savarino, president and chief executive officer of Savarino Companies.

'Whole other level'

Ansari said Keenan and the Arts Collaboratory are elevating Buffalo art.

"For the last two years at UB, to have her here makes me wonder if I am in New York or in Buffalo," Ansari said. "She is making a major impact on such a high level."

Kevin Cain, the arts director and general manager of Duende, in Silo City, received a grant to host "How Now," in which he interviews musicians and other artists and presents short performances.

Cain has produced three of five planned biweekly, 15-minute episodes. Each guest is paid $200.

In a recent episode, a poet read a short poem, which was followed by a health and fitness lesson, a song and interview with the lead singer, a cello piece and interview with the musician, and a closing interview with another local artist.

"We share our thoughts and feelings in a drastically changing world," Cain said. "We want to elevate the awareness of how awesome arts and music in Buffalo are."

Painter Pamela Glick had three shows postponed because of the pandemic, including one in Cologne, Germany. Having the Arts Collaboratory reach out to her meant a lot.

"Bronwyn's gesture made me feel like what I do still counts," Glick said. "That's a big thing for studio artists, but really for anybody. She's been tremendous. She just puts Buffalo on a whole other level."

Glick traded her paintbrushes for an iPhone to produce "Doodle Demo," in which she demonstrated the joys of doodling over the course of five videos.

Glick made the videos while recovering from an illness that shared many of the symptoms associated with Covid-19, she said. She wasn't tested because her doctor didn't want her coming into the office.

"I assume I had it, and my doctor thought I did," Glick said.

As a "hardcore painter" used to working alone in her studio, Glick found talking about doodles while doodling on paper to be a fun departure.

"I'm a painter who is alone in a room every day of the year and I'm not a performative person at all, but I was very relaxed doing it and got a lot of positive feedback," Glick said.

With Keenan's support, both Glick and Bielski – whose show at UB's Center for the Arts was canceled on opening day due to the pandemic – are showing their work online at the New Art Dealers Association's FAIR through June 21.