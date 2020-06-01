Working at home could continue even after City Hall reopens

Working from home – at least some of the time – might be the future for some Buffalo municipal employees when City Hall reopens.

Since mid-March, most City Hall employees have been performing their duties remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The work has gone on, the Brown administration says, without interruption to essential city services.

The off-site work model was based on necessity, but now Mayor Byron W. Brown is preparing a long-term plan to provide flexible scheduling or remote working options for City Hall employees. The goal is to reduce City Hall's carbon footprint by 40%.

Brown included the idea in his $519 million budget proposal for 2020-21 that was released May 1. The program is based on the work of the Climate Smart Community Task Force formed by the mayor. Studies show that while CO2 emissions typically fall during an economic or health emergency, they rebound rapidly in the recovery phase, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

"This is Buffalo's way of addressing that trend ahead of time and being ahead of the curve," DeGeorge said.

Brown's proposal will be unveiled to the Common Council, Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams and labor unions when City Hall reopens, but "there is not a date specific for this yet," said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Niagara Council Member and Majority Leader David A. Rivera said he's eager to see a complete proposal that details how the program will work.

"There's just so many questions," Rivera said. "How do you track the work that gets done? If someone is at their house answering calls, how much work is being done? Were they able to resolve the problem? How did you handle it? What was the end result?"

South Council Member and President Pro Tempore Christopher P. Scanlon said establishing proper protocols and oversight is important.

"I love the idea. Obviously fewer people driving to and from work helps the environment. If we can get it done, I'm all for it," Scanlon said.

"I think we have great employees," he added. "But when you're talking about hundreds of people, it's an extremely wide-ranging set of responsibilities. You have to ensure everything is getting done and done effectively. You have to have the proper managers in place and set up everything to make sure employees are successful."

Union employees would have to be on board with the Brown's longer-term work-from-home initiative, administration officials have said.

Rick Bartolotta, president of AFSCME Local 650, which has 450 members, said he looks forward to seeing a comprehensive proposal.

"I'm very interested to see what he's proposing," Bartolotta said.

City Hall closed to the public on March 16 to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's shutdown order March 20, City Hall was closed to everyone except essential employees who do work that cannot be performed remotely.

Western New York started its gradual reopening May 19. Nonessential office workers are included in the state's second reopening phase, which Western New York is expected to start sometime this week.

"Because our trends moved in a positive direction earlier than many people anticipated, we are going to issue the report to coincide with the opening of City Hall," DeGeorge said.