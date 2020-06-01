Second WNY High School Hockey Showcase fuels Buffalo vs. Rochester rivalry

It made so much sense to form the Western New York High School Hockey Showcase last season that not only will there be a second installment of the boys’ event, but it is going to be bigger than the first.

This year’s two-day tournament grows from nine to 16 teams and will follow the format envisioned by the showcase’s founders. It pits Section VI teams versus Rochester-area Section V counterparts.

The second annual WNY Hockey Showcase is slated for Dec. 4-5 and will take place here and in the Rochester area. Local venues are West Seneca Town Rink and Northtown Center, while Canandaigua will host a game along with Lakeshore Arena and Genesee Valley Park near the University of Rochester.

Section VI representatives in the event are Starpoint, Kenmore West, West Seneca West, West Seneca East, Lewiston-Porter, Williamsville South, Williamsville East and Hamburg. Representing the Flower City area are Webster Thomas, Webster Schroeder, Brighton, Penfield, Gates Chili, Greece, Canandaigua Academy and Hilton.

Tourney co-founder and Kenmore West coach Rob Roszak said this year’s event will be modeled after basketball’s old ECIC-Monsignor Martin Challenge, with the section that secures the most points earning bragging rights.

Let’s play the feud. Pandemic pending, of course.

“It’s a good way to get your team ready for when league games start (later) in December,” Roszak said. “We want to showcase the kids and have competitive games.”

Nothing like Buffalo versus Rochester, a rivalry carried over from the travel hockey league circuit.

“It’ll be a nice atmosphere,” longtime South coach Sean Green said. “It enhances the rivalry. You could see that with the (season-ending) Bowman Cup Showcase. We have school rivalries going on and now you’re building things around the state.”

The two Webster teams and Penfield will play their showcase games in the Buffalo area. The other participants will each play one game on their turf and another away.

The matchups should be finalized as soon as later this week, but one contest on the docket is between reigning Section VI Division II champion Starpoint and Section V counterpart Webster Thomas at Northtown Center.

“It makes sense having both sectional champions play against each other,” Roszak said. “We’re really looking forward to this.”

Roszak, Williamsville East coach Mike Torrillo, Hamburg skipper John McFall and Lew-Port pilot Kevin Kirsch came up with the idea for the showcase during the 2019 state hockey championships.

“We were sitting around in between games and discussing how we should start a showcase of nonleague games in Buffalo,” Roszak said. “The Pelham (Fabulous 21) Tournament outside of New York City, we were talking about what they do down there. (We said): 'Why should we travel all the way to New York City to play nonleague games when we could play teams in Rochester which is a whole lot closer?' ”

Last season’s event featured Ken West, Hamburg, Lew-Port and the two Williamsville schools, with the guests from Rochester and beyond in Webster Thomas, Canandaigua, Section II’s Burnt Hills and Section X’s Potsdam.

Room to grow came with the West Seneca schools and Starpoint asking to join the mix. Also, more Section V teams wanted in, so it wasn’t hard to expand the field.

“A lot of Section V coaches were very open to making the trip," Roszak said.

“We’re excited about it,” Torrillo said. “Rob has done a nice job getting the teams together and putting the schedule together. … It’s a good setup.”

The positives for the showcase for Section VI Division II teams are since they’re limited to just four nonleague games, the event gives them an opportunity to play two quality opponents before diving into Fed play. It also gives teams with championship aspirations a chance to see where they stand against someone from outside their respective cities.

Since both are a short drive away from each other, participating in the showcase makes financial sense for all involved. Unless a participant chooses, there’s no real need for an overnight stay to take part in this tournament.

“Most teams can afford to go away once but not twice (during the season),” Torrillo said.

Roszak, who scheduled Rochester teams for each of Ken West’s nonleague games, believes the event will help players display their talents to potential junior-level coaches.

“The whole point is to get kids noticed by junior hockey (teams) and get them ready to go to the next level,” Roszak said. “In order to play college hockey, a kid has to play junior hockey for one or two seasons.”

“It’s a great way to showcase high school hockey,” Green said. “I talked to players coming back, and they’re already excited.”