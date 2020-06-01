With election near, no ballots yet in some Niagara County school districts

The vote-by-mail-only school elections are just over a week away, and some residents in Niagara County are still waiting for their ballots.

At least six districts, among the largest in the county, contracted with a Niagara Falls company to print the ballots, stuff the envelopes and mail them to residents. But on Friday, they learned the company had not yet mailed them.

"We were told our ballots were mailed Tuesday," Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.

He said he started to become worried when no one had received them by Friday. Then the district got an email from the company, NTS Data Services, saying that due to a shortage of envelopes, the ballots had not yet been mailed.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, school votes on budgets and board members were postponed from May 19 to June 9. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order requiring the elections to be conducted entirely by mail-in ballots.

Due to the short timeline, districts had to send a ballot to every eligible voter, and include a postage-paid return envelope for each ballot. They are due in district offices by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Starpoint Central ballots were to have been mailed by Tuesday, also, said Superintendent Sean Croft. His district got an email about 10:30 a.m. Friday that the company was having trouble procuring envelopes.

"They compared it to the hand sanitizer shortage," he said.

Croft and Laurrie said they also were in contact with superintendents from Niagara Wheatfield, Lewison-Porter, North Tonawanda and Lockport districts, which had used the same company and ran into the same problem. Superintendents and business officials were calling around, trying to find envelopes from other firms, they said.

And they said they tried calling the company throughout the day Friday, but were unable to speak to any representatives.

Company officials could not be reached to comment Saturday, but Laurrie and Croft said they heard from the company late Friday and on Saturday that the ballots would be in the mail on Monday.

"We’ve even offered to send district employees out to help out if they need extra staff," Croft said.

Starpoint usually has about 50 residents voting by absentee ballot, with an average voter turnout around 900. This year, the district is sending ballots to about 12,000 residents at a cost of about $20,000, Croft said.

"I feel quite helpless. It's out of my hands," Laurrie said. "We're in a holding pattern."

Niagara Falls is sending out nearly 27,000 ballots, he said.

Croft said Starpoint will set up a ballot box outside the district office for residents to drop off ballots if they feel there is not enough time to send them through the mail. If voters do not receive the ballots by Wednesday, they should call the district clerk, he said.

"We'll do whatever we can to get it in their hands," Croft said.

Since the pandemic forced the closing of schools and businesses, school districts have shifted to distance learning, continued preparing meals for students and providing child care for essential workers. And one of the last requirements this school year was to quickly organize a ballot-by-mail system. Many districts will be counting ballots by hand June 9.

"There's no playbook for any of this," Croft said.