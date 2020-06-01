WALLER, Macie

WALLER - Macie Entered into rest May 26, 2020, beloved wife of the late Sammy Waller; loving mother of Calvin P. (Sandra), Allen L. (Mary-Bethe), Stanley (late Jill), Janice Cook; predeceased by Sammie Ruth and Miles Waller; grandmother of ten, great-grandmother of seventeen, great-great-grandmother of four. Private family service. Interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Faith United Methodist Women" at Faith United Methodist Church, 5505 Broadway St., Lancaster, NY 14086. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Avenue.