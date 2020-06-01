Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week champion

It’s finals week.

More than 3.3 million votes have been cast for the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, and readers will determine the champion for 2019-20 in our final playoff poll.

Finalists Robert Burkett (Frontier) and Nick O’Neil (Amherst) have advanced through the first four rounds of playoff voting. Following the cancellation of spring sports during the coronavirus pandemic, we created a bracket with the 26 weekly contest winners and six at-large selections seeded according to their vote totals for a field of 32.

Polls are embedded below and will close at noon Thursday.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, real-time results might not display accurately.