State trooper run over, 2 shot as violence escalates near Bailey Ave. police station

Three law enforcement officers were injured, including one who was run over, Monday night when an SUV with two people with gunshot wounds in it drove through a line of police officers near the Northeast District police station.

A state trooper was run over while a Buffalo police officer and another state trooper were hit by the SUV about 10 p.m. in the vicinity of the station on Bailey Avenue near where protesters had gathered, the State Police said in a release.

The state trooper who was run over -- identified as Ronald Ensminger Jr., a 19-year-veteran of the force -- was treated at Erie County Medical Center for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg, state police said. Buffalo police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said Monday night that that trooper was in stable condition.

The other state trooper -- identified as Randall Shenefiel, a 17-year-veteran of the State Police -- and Buffalo officer were treated for minor injuries; state police said Shenefiel suffered a hand/wrist injury and was treated and released.

The driver of the SUV as well as two other occupants were taken into custody, the state police said. The driver and another occupant had gunshot wounds, according to the state police, and were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Mayor Byron W. Brown said Monday night on WGRZ-TV that one of the two individuals who had been shot was in surgery at ECMC.

Buffalo police Monday night urged the public to avoid the area.

A law enforcement source said it was possible the two people with gunshot wounds in the SUV had been shot in an unrelated incident. Police do not know if the driver of the SUV was deliberately targeting the officers, the source said.

The chaotic scene took place during a 90-minute period near the police station as people gathered in the street and faced off with law enforcement officers. One video of the incident showed people running, then an SUV driving into a line of officers.

State Police said Tuesday morning that a 2002 Ford Explorer, traveling north in the southbound lane, failed to stop for the law enforcement blockade, driving through it and striking the two officers while running over the trooper.

State Police said troopers on scene fired shots at the vehicle, which was subsequently stopped.

The incident happened after Buffalo police deployed pepper balls in dealing with protesters gathered outside the station, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

A video posted on Facebook Monday night by a former Buffalo police officer shows an SUV driving into a line of police officers. The incident happens close to the 10-minute mark in the video.

A video tweeted by @YousefNH2 also shows the SUV drive toward the officers, hit them and then drive away.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, police used loudspeakers to ask the crowd to leave the area around the station on Bailey Avenue, a WIVB-TV reporter posted on Twitter.

Some people started to throw rocks and water bottles in the direction of the police and officers started making arrests, the reporter posted on Twitter.

Violence has broken out in the neighborhood around the E District police station. Swat team is blocking entrance to Bailey Ave pic.twitter.com/LtpzzWK7tU — Sharon Cantillon (@SharonCantillon) June 2, 2020

Just after 9 p.m., an ambulance was dispatched to treat a police officer who suffered minor injuries during the exchange, Rinaldo said. Protesters also broke a window of a police vehicle, he reported.

Late Monday night, on Easton Avenue off Bailey, two SWAT vehicles blocked the end of Easton which empties into Bailey. Neighbors on a second-floor porch screamed at drivers to turn around. “They will shoot you,” they yelled as cars made U-turns at a drive-thru on the corner.

The air was filled with the smell of smoke. Police and neighbors said multiple trash cans were set on fire in the Bailey area. Several bangs could be heard nearby.

Shortly after midnight, a vehicle fire was reported in the vicinity of Bailey and East Delavan Avenue.

A convenience store at Bailey and Kermit Avenue was looted at some point Monday night.