Valuing anticipation while society takes a pause

By Marcia Buhl

In Carly Simon’s powerfully evocative lyrics, “we can never know about the days to come, but we think about them anyway,” she’s singing about the universal experience of an-ti-ci-pa-tion. The story goes that awaiting a date with Cat Stevens prompted these memorable lines.

For my mother and her 10 siblings growing up in rural Michigan, the buildup and excitement to Christmas wasn’t simply for those modest gifts under the tree but for the rare oranges they would find in their Christmas stockings. That kind of charged expectancy, a pleasurable tension, otherwise known as anticipation, is part of the reason we get out of bed each morning.

The last couple of months mandating a “pause” on all normal activities reminded me just how significant anticipation is in our lives, in both large and small ways. My preschool neighbors have had to set aside that antsy, jumping up and down experience of anticipating the next day’s field trip, birthday celebration, seeing Ms. Sandy, their teacher, or even those fish in the fish tank at their school.

Whether it’s kindergarten, eighth grade, high school or college graduation, there is no escaping the buildup of a sense of excitement awaiting the conclusion of this accomplishment. And, with that anticipation is some vague sense of how it all might be, that impending magic, which in the spring of 2020 has now been amended, postponed, revised or canceled.

Rituals that come with stages of life or passages of time are accompanied by preparations that often advance and heighten our anticipation. Family and friends may join in collective anticipation for graduations, weddings and retirements. Vacations offer their own buildup in planning and mapping out key events. Seasonal transitions may intensify our anticipation, as was the case when my mother took us on a search for the revered trillium each spring in the woods behind her family homestead.

Carly Simon “got it,” the understanding that anticipation is enhanced in the face of novelty and uncertainty. We all know that feeling, envisioning something good happening, but we aren’t entirely sure what it will be like. For the faint of heart, building a rosy expectation of a positive outcome may feel too risky, as if one were jinxing it.

Simon may not have had a crystal ball but her words capture our recent experience: “and tomorrow we might not be together, I'm no prophet and I don't know nature's ways.” For all that push/pull and buildup of emotion, there are no guarantees.

Yet, creative pandemic parents have found inventive ways to keep alive the sense of anticipation during these times of sheltering at home. Indoor picnics await completion of homework, major art projects provide incentive, and sharing alluring meal preparations provide new frontiers in anticipation.

Long before binge watching, other generations anticipated the serial movie adventures as were shown on Saturdays in the local theater in my small town. The chapters of books published in weekly newspapers were anxiously awaited and helped boost subscriptions.

Talented writers have long understood the seductive nature of well-crafted character and storyline development that builds a yearning toward a showdown or climax. And, all our elementary school teachers had us in suspense for that post-lunchtime rest story.

My two sons are fortunate that my mother, well into her 90s, also “got it.” Our car rides from Buffalo to Michigan were spent anticipating whether Grandma Rosie would have made the one’s favorite rhubarb pie or the other’s favorite rice pudding. It also involved a bit of sparring. And, to all’s delight, she would have prepared both.

Marcia Buhl, a retired social worker, anticipates a return to seasonal outings.