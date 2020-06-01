WNY college coaches decry racial injustice, express desire for change

As the weekend concluded, college coaches from across the country and in Western New York continued to take a stand and issued statements that decried the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The voices of local coaches have amplified, particularly in the last three days, as University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold, UB men’s basketball coach Jim Whitesell and Canisius men’s basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon have issued statements.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck, video footage showed. The video shows Floyd, a black man, pleading with a white police officer that he can't breathe.

Hennepin (Minn.) County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday that Chauvin, a fired Minneapolis police officer, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Chauvin is the first white officer in Minnesota to be criminally prosecuted in the death of a black civilian.

Freeman said Monday he anticipated charges against Minneapolis Officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, who were fired over Floyd’s death, but declined to speculate on what charges.

Floyd's death has sparked protests in major cities across the United States, including Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Jamestown and Olean.

On Saturday, Leipold tweeted, "As a head football coach, I have the privilege to work with young men from different races and backgrounds on a daily basis. The killing of George Floyd and the events that have followed have been truly heartbreaking to watch. I hope we can finally learn from this and come together as one. I pray for the family of George Floyd and all who have been affected by this tragedy."

Whitesell posted a statement to his Twitter account Saturday night, in which he called the murders of Floyd and of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed in February by armed white residents in Glynn County, Ga., after he was pursued while jogging through a neighborhood, “shocking and unconscionable acts.”

“I am at a (loss) for words for these young men that I have the privilege to spend time with nearly every day,” Whitesell wrote.

“What do I tell them? I am saddened and horrified that this continues to happen in our country more often than what’s even captured on camera. The threat the black community endures on a daily basis is heartbreaking and one that many Americans cannot begin to fathom.”

Witherspoon, in a statement to the News, called Floyd’s death “appalling, chilling, unconscionable and wrong!”

”My deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of George Floyd, and the families of all of the victims of these senseless acts and crimes,” Witherspoon said. “My prayer is that the true purpose of protest is not lost in chaos, but rather the focus stays on shining light on the ongoing problems of racism, inequality and injustice.”

The UB athletic department released a statement from athletic director Mark Alnutt on Sunday evening.

“The racial injustices that have plagued our country in recent weeks and the events that have followed are deeply upsetting,” the statement read. “I’m very hopeful that these tragic events will lead to serious conversations about intolerance and racism that persists in our society. In order for profound change to occur, we first need to listen and learn from each other. We need to be willing to engage respectfully with each other in these difficult conversations.”

UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack did not specifically mention Floyd on Friday when she tweeted a praying hands emoji followed by "that we get this right!!! Let's work together to get this RIGHT!" followed by a praying hands emoji and the 100 emoji.

On Saturday, Legette-Jack’s posts became more personal.

“Thalia Legette!” Legette-Jack wrote. “They burned a cross in her yard! She said pray for them for they could NOT know the Lord! We have watched MANY family members be wrongfully accused! My mom said rise above! My players are hurting! Please forgive me mom if I publicly say THIS INJUSTICE IS NOT OK!”

— Felisha Legette-Jack (@UBCoachJack) May 30, 2020

Candice Jackson, an assistant coach on the UB women’s basketball team, was one of 36 college coaches, administrators or women’s basketball personalities who signed a statement by the Women of Color Coaches Network.

“The constant fight against social justice is tiring and exhausting, but necessary. We do not want special treatment … we want equal treatment,” the statement read.

“Regardless of color, we must all speak truth to the senseless acts of violence that have taken innocent lives and brought discord to our nation. To watch what is happening in our country is heartbreaking and scary, especially for the black community.”

“We have an inclusive and diverse program,” UB track coach Todd Witzleben wrote on Twitter. “Our athletes know that I would go to battle for EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. I absolutely hate racism and will fight against prejudice until my last dying breath.”

— Todd Witzleben (@CoachWitz) June 1, 2020

Coaches and administrators from Canisius, St. Bonaventure and Daemen College also issued statements through social media.

“The murder of George Floyd is inexcusable and heartbreaking to anyone who knows right from wrong,” Canisius women’s basketball coach Scott Hemer posted Sunday on Twitter. “As a father helping my 2 young sons process the world around them it is impossible to explain. I hear my African American friends. We must be the change and need to get this right!”

— CoachScottHemer (@CoachHemer) May 31, 2020

St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt released a statement through the Bona men’s basketball Twitter account Monday night.

“This week, all across the national we are having the difficult types of conversations that are necessary to create change,” Schmidt said. “Our own team had a candid conversation. Each of our players has unique perspectives and sees different situations in his hometown. Hopefully, all of these conversations will result in fundamental changes in how we live and treat each other, no matter our differences.”

The Bona athletic department posted a quote Sunday from St. Francis of Assisi on its Twitter account.

“At tragic and trying times like these that engulf our nation, helplessness consumes us. Words seem hollow, but they must serve as our path forward,” the tweet read.

“Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness, joy.”

— St. Bonaventure U (@StBonaventure) May 30, 2020

The Niagara athletic department posted a statement on its Twitter account Tuesday declaring, "We Are One." Niagara pledged to have "open and candid conversations" about how injustice and racism affect and harm its community members.

"We are committed to finding real solutions to these problems alongside our black and brown student-athletes and staff members," the athletic department wrote. "There are no easy answers, but we need to talk, listen, support, care and trust each other. In order for us to be together, we need to address issues that are separating us."

— Niagara Purple Eagles (@NUPurpleEagles) June 2, 2020

The Daemen College athletic department posted a statement Sunday in which it condemned hatred, racism and violence.

“In the last week, we have witnessed a passionate response – including civil unrest here in Buffalo and beyond – to the killing of George Floyd,” the statement read. “This killing of an unarmed person of color is the latest in a long string of similar incidents. These injustices demonstrate that our nation continues to struggle with systemic racism and that while some progress has been made we still have much work to do to bring about racial justice.”

The Atlantic 10 Conference, of which St. Bonaventure is a member, issued a statement from commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade on Monday.

“The national crisis ignited by the events resulting in the death of George Floyd call each of us to action,” McGlade said. “It is time to stand up and be heard, step in and protect, and sit down and participate in a solution.”

— Atlantic10Conference (@atlantic10) June 1, 2020

UB is a member of the Mid-American Conference, whose Council of Presidents issued a statement.

“Current events point to the need for further efforts to confront intolerance and racism,” the statement read. “Acts of violence are contrary to the principles of respect and inclusion.”

— #MACtion (@MACSports) May 31, 2020

Voices from around the country

Coaches, athletic administrators and athletes with connections to Buffalo also spoke out about racial injustice, and decried the death of Floyd.

Carlin Hartman, a former Grand Island High School men’s basketball standout who is now an assistant coach with the Oklahoma men’s basketball team, posted a thread on Twitter that centered on his 13-year-old son, Joseph.

“I’m worried about my son everyday when I leave him or when he leaves our home,” Hartman wrote. “He’s a great young man who is Thoughtful, loving and cares about others. But law enforcement doesn’t know that! They may just see a threat or wonder why is he in this neighborhood, or what could he be up to? So why should he or I feel safe? I fear for him, but Christine and I can only put our trust in God That he will be protected!”

— Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️ (@rachelmlenzi) June 1, 2020

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene posted a 3-minute video on Twitter in which he addressed the athletic department’s stance on racial injustice. Greene was the athletic director at UB from 2015-18.

“Being a leader under these unique circumstances is difficult and we must handle all these things and delicately and authentically,” Green said. “Rest assured to know that the Auburn family and our athletics family will extend grace and forgiveness, but will also demand decency. We will demand dignity and we will demand respect for all.”

— Allen Greene (@AGreeneIV) May 31, 2020

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats, who was UB's head coach from 2015-19, lamented the losses of Floyd, Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot as police executed a search warrant of her home March 13 in Louisville, Ky.

“Why did these people feel this much anger, hatred and bigotry towards another human that it resulted in a tragic loss of life? I can’t comprehend it,” Oats wrote. “Makes no sense. I still don’t have answers after many days of pondering, but I do know this: It needs to END!”

Rob Lanier, head men’s basketball coach at Georgia State, posted one of the most simple yet profound posts – the seminal image of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, next to the bumper of a Minneapolis police car.

— Rob Lanier (@icehandler) May 27, 2020

“If your initial gut reaction when these things happen is to try to find a way to justify it … Unfollow me,” wrote Lanier, a former St. Bonaventure standout and a Buffalo native.