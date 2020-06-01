Two longstanding Buffalo used book shops forced to close by pandemic

[Update: An investor saw the news of Westside Stories' selling and has agreed to purchase the business and move it to a new location. Therefore, the originally planned liquidation sale has been canceled and Westside Stories' history is not at an end].

They were spots for hidden treasures and literary gems, previously used for learning, relaxing and escaping. By the end of June, these places for mental refuge will be no more.

Two used book shops – Westside Stories on Grant Street and the Second Reader Bookshop on Hertel Avenue – will close as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Westside Stories planning to sell off discounted inventory when phase two of reopening begins for Erie County.

"It's awful," said Joe Petri, who has owned Westside Stories, at 205 Grant St., with his wife, Jeanenne. "We've been here for eight years – my kids are 13 and 14 and were practically raised in the shop. The kids came to the back of the shop to do homework. To lose that piece of our family's history is definitely disappointing."

Petri said a liquidation sale would begin June 3, the second day of the phase two reopening approved by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The book sale could extend as long as 10 days, with tiered discounts – ending with "fill a bag for $5" – detailed on the Westside Stories Facebook page.

Westside Stories has 15,000 used books on hand, mostly in the $4 to $8 range (before discounts) but no online inventory. Still, Petri is confident customers will be able to choose titles safely. The owners will continue to offer free local delivery on orders over $30 for those who know what titles they would like. For the physical sale, the Petris will space tables 6 feet apart and stack them with books. If the weather cooperates, they plan to move part of the inventory outside.

John and Dana Rigney, who have run the Second Reader for 18 years at 1421 Hertel Ave., are still in the process of deciding whether to hold a liquidation sale. In their closing Facebook post, the owners wrote that the "uncertain, pandemic times have made it too difficult to meet the demands of running our business."

The Petris also own Gather & Game, a board game shop across the street from Westside Stories that grew steadily in popularity since it opened in spring 2019.

That venture is being moved from 212 Grant St. into the former Westside Stories shop. The Petris said they are excited to remain part of the Grant Street neighborhood they've come to love, even if the board game business doesn't have a firm date to reopen.

"If there's a silver lining, it's the game shop," said Petri, who, from a financial standpoint, felt like he had to choose between Westside Stories and Gather & Game, and the latter was more economically viable.

"It's a chance to do something that small businesses don't necessarily get a chance to do: to be open for one year and then have a chance to reinvent themselves."

The Petris said gift cards may be used at either Westside Stories or Gather & Game, and games may be rented using curbside pickup.