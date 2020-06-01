Two charged with spray-painting graffiti on City Hall

Two 23-year-olds have been charged with spray-painting graffiti on City Hall on Sunday night, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The two are accused of spray-painting doors on the South Elmwood Avenue side of the building at 8:25 p.m., prosecutors said in a news release.

Sir Raven M. Rodgers II, of Buffalo, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments.

Rodgers was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court for a felony hearing July 20.

Another person also was charged but was issued an appearance ticket. That person will be arraigned at a later date. The district attorney's office did not release the person's name or what charges are pending.