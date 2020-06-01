State legislators mull police records reform in wake of George Floyd's death

ALBANY – With the backdrop of peaceful protests and destructive riots in communities across America since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, state lawmakers in New York are moving to undo a 1976 law that has shielded police disciplinary records from the public and bodies such as police review boards.

Democrats who control the Legislature met in private via conference calls Monday to discuss possible ways to respond – via the power of lawmaking – to concerns about police actions.

Lawmakers are looking to reconvene within two weeks to consider a number of proposals, including making it a hate crime to falsely report to police about criminal incidents if the report is based on someone’s race, ethnicity, religious, national origin, gender and other factors. On Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, confirmed their two legislative houses are jointly developing a package of bills to address the "many topics" related to the issues that have spawned protests and riots in recent days; they said the intention is to pass the measures next week.

Legislative efforts also are underway to create a special prosecutor’s office to more uniformly handle the state’s investigation of cases when police are involved in killings of unarmed people. Lawmakers are also pushing a bill, already approved in the Senate, to increase transparency about how criminal laws are being enforced with such things as specific geographic, ethnic and racial information about arrests for violations and misdemeanors.

But a key push was accelerated on Monday: repeal of the 1976 law called Section 50-a, found in the state’s civil rights laws, that was originally intended to prevent defense lawyers from using personnel records about a police officer for use during testimony in a case. Courts have greatly expanded the law that today keeps a range of disciplinary actions against police out of the public’s hands.

The law relates to records of police officers, firefighters and correction officers and states that “all personnel records used to evaluate performance toward continued employment or promotion … shall be considered confidential and no subject to inspection or review” without the written permission of the individual officer.

The repeal of 50-a is needed so police with disciplinary actions, such as excessive force, “can no longer hide behind the blue badge of honor,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill. The bill's lead sponsor in the Assembly is Daniel O'Donnell, a Manhattan Democrat.

Peoples-Stokes said the death of George Floyd has again shined a light on the need for the public to be able to see disciplinary records of police “who have an extensive background of doing their job in an immoral and racist type of way.”

Minority lawmakers Monday said the latest case of police using lethal force on an unarmed black man has drawn more attention to how many such cases have occurred over the years.

“I would very much appreciate action sooner than later," Peoples-Stokes said of lawmakers convening to take up the Section 50-a bill and others. “I know the citizens I represent, both black and white, will be a little bit more at ease when there is some action on this issue of police brutality.”

Law enforcement representatives expressed concerns about the possible changes. The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association “strongly believes” in Section 50-a, said Thomas H. Mungeer, the PBA’s president.

“The importance of protecting the civil rights of police officers was recognized when it was codified into law in 1976. Why should the civil rights of police officers be any less important today than they were 44 years ago? We understand and appreciate the need for transparency in law enforcement, and 50-a already provides that in the form of allowing police officials and courts to review personnel records when necessary," Mungeer said in a statement Monday.

He added: “As a union, we also understand that change is inevitable. That being said, we have always prided ourselves on being open-minded and we are agreeable to having conversations to discuss potential modifications.”

One influential senator said the Section 50-a changes are long overdue.

“The events that have happened in the last couple days have brought to consciousness your … average person what people of color have felt for some time: that there are systematic injustices that are happening with police departments," said Sen. Jamaal Bailey, a Bronx Democrat and chairman of the Senate Codes Committee. He is sponsor of the 50-a repeal bill in the Senate.

Bailey said when he goes to visit elementary schools in his district, young children still typically say they want to become a police officer when they get older. “I’m not an anti-police legislator. I greatly appreciate the job that police do," Bailey said, adding the “vast majority of officers are doing the right thing.”

However, the Democrat said 50-a keeps the public from knowing about “bad actors” within the ranks of police agencies. Bailey said no one is asking for private information about police to be made public that could lead to harassment of the officers or their families.

But, he said, minority communities in particular believe complaints about police behavior is largely ignored and that 50-a needs to change to bring transparency to a cloudy process. That, and other changes, could go far in reducing instances of police brutality, lawmakers believe.

Bailey, whose district includes several northeastern Bronx neighborhoods and the heavily minority city of Mount Vernon in Westchester County, said New Yorkers want to trust police.

“People have a right to feel safe … (but there is) some segment of the population that feels unsafe at times, myself included,’’ he said.

On Monday, during a Manhattan news conference, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo insisted that Section 50-a does not prevent mayors from releasing disciplinary records about bad cops. He said his office has provided a legal opinion to mayors to that effect. But, he said, his advice is not being taken “because politically they don’t want to (release the information) because the police don’t want the records to be released.”

If such records aren’t released under the current law, then “the Legislature should repeal the law," Cuomo said of 50-a.