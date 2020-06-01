Six arrested after burglaries, attempted burglary at three Target stores

Orchard Park police arrested six people they believe were planning to break into the Target store at Quaker Crossing overnight.

The six, including several juveniles, are believed to be connected with earlier burglaries Sunday night at Target stores in Cheektowaga and on Transit Road in Amherst.

The first incident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Target on Transit Road, just south of Losson Road, in Cheektowaga, Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould said.

Three people used a crowbar to smash a glass door and enter the store. The thieves also damaged a glass display case and took merchandise in the electronics department, Gould said. The thieves exited through a fire door and had fled the scene before police arrived, he said.

Video surveillance shows the trio entering the store at 10:01 p.m. Police weren’t notified of the break-in until 10:16 p.m., Gould said.

The suspects went store to store starting in Cheektowaga, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday. They "seemed to have just escaped" police in Amherst, he said.

But police in Orchard Park were ready, according to Capt. Patrick Fitzgerald.

"Fortunately we were set up with surveillance on it, and as they got out and headed to the front of the store, we stepped out with them and they ran, and we caught them," Fitzgerald said.

He said the store had lined up rows of shopping carts in front of the building. There was no damage to the store, he said.

The suspects were charged with possession of burglar's tools, resisting arrest and conspiracy, Fitzgerald said.

They were equipped with police monitoring equipment and were monitoring police radio channels, Fitzgerald said.

"They were not looking for some after-midnight sales at the Target store here," he said.

Orchard Park police have not released any identifying information about those arrested or the charges they face.

One of the suspects was from West Seneca, Poloncarz said.