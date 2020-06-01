Reporters' Notebook: June 1, 2020 – How to cheer a kid in the hospital

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Mormon leader Brigham Young, born on this date in 1801, “Remember, a chip on the shoulder is a sure sign of wood higher up.”

• • •

In

It’s not a sin

To stay within

Start to begin

Creating a grin

So after this spin

We are able to win.

– Nelson R. Locher, Hamburg

• • •

READY TO READ – City of Light Publishing, formerly Buffalo Heritage Press, which specializes in books with Buffalo roots for children and adults, is launching a Give A Book program for young patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Anyone visiting the company’s website at CityofLightPublishing.com may donate a book for $10 just by adding the Give a Book feature to their cart.

Donations online from now to June 20 will provide youngsters with books that were due to be released this spring but have been delayed until this month because of the pandemic.

They include “The Alekizou and His Terrible Library Plot” by Nancy Turgeon, “A Kindness Remembered: A Fable” by Beth Lazzazero Mack, “Willy and Lilly’s Adventures with Weather” by former WGRZ-TV meteorologist Jennifer Stanonis and “Treasure in the Trunk” by Linda MacRitchie Graff.

• • •

ON HOLD – Health concerns due to the coronavirus have prompted the Niagara County Department of Health to cancel the rabies clinic for pets scheduled next Saturday in Niagara Falls. The department hopes to hold its next rabies clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. July 11 in the Town of Wilson Highway Garage, 3356 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson.

• • •

SAFE AT HOME – Once again, Olaf Fub plans to avoid unnecessary exposure on Tuesday. Reporters’ Notebook will be back on Wednesday.

• • •

