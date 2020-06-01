Persistence pays off for Yummo Ice Cream at Elm Street Bakery

If you work hard, prove reliable and show some persistence to your bosses, sometimes they'll return the favor by supporting individual ambition.

That was what 23-year-old Griffin Schultz learned as a cook at Elm Street Bakery, where he has worked under Kim and Jay DePerno for parts of the last five years.

With the DePernos' approval, Schultz is selling his "super premium" ice cream under the label of Yummo. He has six flavors available for takeout as part of the East Aurora bakery-restaurant's regular menu during the Covid-19 pandemic. Half pints are $5, full pints are $8 to $9. He typically has at least one vegan offering available.

Think the price is steep? Consider the tedious effort and attention Schultz pours into each of his final products. He has satisfied – and slightly annoyed, he admits – family and friends by asking them to try as many as 20 variations of a single flavor of ice cream.

He cares almost obsessively about the colors, aromas, textures and other elements that extend far beyond taste; finding contentment with a flavor is not an easy feat for the self-proclaimed perfectionist. Schultz is proud his ice cream bases have a distinguishing characteristic of more salt and acid than most other specialty local ice creams.

Chocolate Problems, the best-selling pint so far, is a light and velvety "milky chocolate" ice cream, Schultz says, which weaves in raw chocolate and foregoes milk chocolate entirely. It's topped with homemade hot fudge and chocolate cookie crumbles, his own take on Oreos.

His cassatina flavor is more unusual – at least for those who aren't familiar with the classic Sicilian cake. Fresh ricotta ice cream is the foundation, with Amarena cherries, pistachio nougat and citrus, which he candies himself, woven in. Teased on Yummo's Instagram is a GiandujaWho? flavor that features Nutella ice cream and is reminiscent of a Ferrero Rocher.

"Even more so than being farm-to-table flavors, I think a lot of future flavors will be unique in highlighting things from Western New York nature that many people probably haven't tried in ice cream or as a dessert before," Schultz said.

The Amherst native works in concert with his girlfriend Becca Hoppy, who handles "basically everything other than the ice-cream making." Still, making the ice cream is labor intensive for the mind and body. Schultz sources his dairy from two local purveyors ensuring that their cows are free-range. He makes each topping by hand and is keen on foraging in the wild for atypical ingredients, such as Spicebush or wild berries.

His strategies mimic those of Elm Street, which trumpeted scratch techniques, local farm sourcing and seasonal ingredients well before Schultz arrived in 2016.

Schultz's path to his culinary passion has been winding. After high school, he spent one year at film school in Los Angeles, where he fell in love with the food scene, propelling him toward a different career – back in Buffalo.

Between stints at Elm Street, he worked at a nearby dairy goat farm to learn the cheese-making process, then used those skills at East Hill Creamery in Perry, and staged (the food industry term for unpaid internships) in New York City and at Vermont's Jasper Hill.

But Schultz's passion for making ice cream came from a visit to the Ben & Jerry's factory in Burlington, Vt., where he was taken by the colors and aromas evident in their creative line of pints.

Inspired, he bought a $40 ice-cream maker – sold at a deep discount because of its remarkably noisy motor – and began crafting ice cream at home. When he returned to Elm Street, he brought samples for coworkers to try. He felt some initial pushback as he advocated on behalf of his dessert hobby, but Schultz's ice cream eventually found its way to the dinner menu.

Now, it's not only part of the restaurant's regular takeout repertoire, but there are further opportunities for growth. Schultz intends to dabble in novelties and ice cream bars to complement the pints, and he'll play a major role in flavor development at Rosie's Handcrafted Ice Cream, an in-the-works project of Deacon and Cassie Tasker at 431 Main St., East Aurora.

Ultimately, Schultz is grateful he's earned the DePernos' trust to support his ice cream side project, and the fact he can sell it under his own label was a generous move on the owners' part.

"This wouldn't be possible without Elm Street as a launching pad," Schultz said.