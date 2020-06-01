Watch now: Pan-African flag rises in Niagara Square as protesters pray

Raising the Pan-African flag in Niagara Square – usually a more joyous and watched ceremony to mark the coming Juneteenth events – proved anything but normal Monday.

A pandemic and a weekend protest in the very same square left their marks on the flag raising.

Few attended, other than local media. Normally the ceremony would draw a crowd of Buffalo residents involved in the celebration of the end of slavery. But because of Covid-19, the Juneteenth festival, usually held over a weekend in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, will be held virtually.

Speakers wore masks and kept their distance from each other.

A small group of peaceful protesters crashed the event, forming a circle behind the podium set up in the square. The roughly two dozen protesters, associated with the social justice organization VOICE Buffalo, knelt and prayed for peace and justice.

A man standing behind reporters yelled, "Free Buffalo," and "Open Buffalo," in opposition to stay-at-home orders.

"It is a blessing to be with all of you today in safety, in peace, to be able to raise the Pan-African flag in Niagara Square to celebrate and recognize Juneteenth," Mayor Byron Brown said.

The mayor wore a double layer of masks.

As he spoke, the protesters approached the square and later formed a circle behind him, praying out loud behind him.

Brown didn't acknowledge the demonstration behind him, but he touched on the protests that erupted in Buffalo and across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, an African American man in handcuffs who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

"At this time when people are hurting, where people are in pain, about the killing of a member of the Minneapolis community – a scene we've seen over and over on national TV," Brown said. "People have expressed their outrage of the killing of George Floyd, of Freddie Gray, and other black men and black people in this community. People are protesting racial injustice and racism. But now is a time to come together. Juneteenth is the oldest celebration in the nation of the end of slavery."