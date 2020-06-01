NYIRP drag racers experience 'soft opening' to season

Like all Western New York auto racing tracks, New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster has been silent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recent guideline changes enacted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo allow tracks to open but with restrictions, including no spectators, social distancing and other limitations.

In response, NYIRP is going through a "soft opening" in an effort to bring a gradual return to racing.

On Saturday, NYIRP took its first step in opening for the season. It held a drag racing preseason technical and safety inspection session with many teams participating. There was no on-track activity, but cars will hit the asphalt for the first time this Saturday for general drag racing test and tune practice.

"It sure is an unusual way to start a season," Mike Swinarski, NYIRP co-owner and veteran drag racer, said. "I never thought anything like this pandemic would happen. ... We'll see what happens. It's good to see the lines of cars here (Saturday) for inspection.

"Unfortunately, I don't know if we can do the stock car races without spectators because we need them financially for the purse payout."

Skip Reap has been in the sport for many years as a former competitor and now as one of NYIRP's drag racing tech officials. He was busy Saturday inspecting many cars, including the Mod class entry of Joe Przepiora.

Reap also was adjusting to cooler area temperatures after arriving a few days ago from his winter home in Arizona, where the temperature was brutally hot the day he left.

"I"m just glad to be back here and not stuck in Arizona in the 120-degree heat," Reap said. "I think we're going to have a good year here even with this pandemic situation that we're in. I think things will improve by June or perhaps July."

On Saturday, he was checking cars for safety.

"That's the big thing. Make sure there's a proper roll cage weld and a proper helmet among other things," Reap said. "But these guys here are pretty good. About 90% of them, we don't have a problem with."

Reap has been involved in racing a long time. He was a driver, but suffered an accident that forced him to put the car back together and sell it. He said he didn't have the desire to drive anymore, so he "got back into tech for the drags." He also has performed stock car tech.

"I've been doing this out here since 1962," Reap said. "I competed for a few years earlier in my career. ... I'm just glad to be here."

Przepiora's car passed inspection and he is ready for the next step in NYIRP's season plans.

"I'm ready to race, that's for sure," Przepiora said. "I'm back in the Mod class. I've been out here 25 years. It was different at the beginning of last season because it was the first year for the track's new owners, but this year is really different for how things are opening here. I've been getting my car ready for the season with tune-up stuff. I'm glad to get this preseason inspection out of the way."

Also inspecting cars was veteran tech official Paul Vester, who returns to NYIRP after a few years' absence. He will be the drag racing announcer for Friday night races and on select Tuesdays and Saturdays.

"I've been doing this since 1986 and with this pandemic now, I've seen it all, been through it all," Vester said. "We just have to make it work."

Vester will join a team of NYIRP drag racing announcers, which includes local radio personality Carl Russo.

Veteran drag racer Ken Korn of Cheektowaga recently returned to the sport with his Top class 1989 Spitzer dragster. While Saturday's activity helped fuel his enthusiasm for drag racing, he still is more concerned with his business, which has not yet reopened due to the pandemic.

"I own the pro shop over at Airport Lanes and I'm still closed," Korn said. "I'm just trying to stay busy and do what I can to get by. I've got my hobby going by being here today but now I've got to get my business doors back open, but I'll be okay."

Korn instead has been busy in his race shop.

"I got this car at the beginning of last season," he said. "I've been out of the racing end of it for probably a good 10-12 years. I decided to get back into it. I had some issues with the motor over last season so I did a full rebuild on it, cleaned up some stuff, did some new wiring and adjustments to the steering and the pedals and other things."

Jim Mallare was present with his Top 8 class, 1979 Camaro tube chassis, fuel-injected car.

"I'm real excited and glad this track got the go ahead to open up," Mallare said. "While we're starting late this year here, typically you get a few rainouts at the beginning of the season, so we're only about a month behind. We'll pick it up and Vito's (Antonicelli, NYIRP co-owner) got everything set up with the rest of the owners so they're getting things in tip-top shape. I'm eager to get racing."

Antonicelli was pleased with how the session unfolded.

"We wanted to get everybody a little comfortable and get the feel for this place first before we get going and I'm glad to see the support and everything is now looking up for this year," he said.

While waiting for his tech inspection, perhaps veteran drag racer Marc Schifferle summed up everyone's sentiments perfectly.

"This pandemic has understandably taken away so much of life's fun," he said. "I drag race for the fun of it. While still being mindful to all who have suffered during these times, (this) is about starting to have fun again."

• • •

Watch below as Gary Westfall from New York International Raceway inspects a rear engine dragster: