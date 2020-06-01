NCCC, O'Hara alum Cierra Harrison commits to Detroit Mercy for women's basketball

Cierra Harrison has spent her entire scholastic career and start of her collegiate women’s basketball journey playing on powerhouse teams loaded with special players.

Harrison is one, too, and is the latest example that if one possesses Division I talent, college coaches will find you. The Niagara County Community College standout and Cardinal O’Hara graduate has accepted a scholarship offer from Detroit Mercy. The Titans are members of the Horizon League.

The 5-foot-10 Harrison just completed her sophomore season at NCCC, earning first team All-Region honors at the junior college. She got stronger as the season went on as she earned Region III Division II Tournament MVP honors for the champion Timberwolves.

“I feel extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to play at the highest level,” Harrison said of earning the scholarship. “I’m excited to be able to play at the next level and showcase my abilities.”

Last season, Harrison averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for NCCC (30-1), which finished the season ranked No. 11 in the national poll. She shot 49 percent from the field, including 43 percent from 3-point range and averaged 2.2 steals per game.

Harrison started for four seasons at Cardinal O’Hara, earning fourth-team All-Western New York honors her senior year. She played her freshman season at Monroe Community College in Rochester before transferring to NCCC.

Harrison said she picked Detroit Mercy because it’s a strong academic school, and the coach there attempted to recruit her while coaching at Virginia Union.

"I think it was her being in a great environment that we have at NCCC over the last year or so, she was able to continue to grow and blossom," NCCC coach Nate Beutel said. "She was always one of those kids at O'Hara always waiting her turn. She was really able to turn it on this year. She was our leading scorer during regional play and conference play. That consistency in bringing it every single night is where she improved the most."

Harrison is the eighth O’Hara product in the last six years to earn a Division I playing opportunity. She has played on teams that included former O’Hara standouts Summer Hemphill (University at Buffalo), Angel Parker (Niagara) and Anndea Zeigler (Canisius College).

During her scholastic career, Harrison helped the Hawks win four Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championships and was part of the team's dominant run against locals when they went unbeaten in 89 straight games against Western New York competition.

“Nate Beutel has enhanced her game and basically got her game at a Division I level," O'Neil said. "She’s almost expected to go to this school and compete for a starting job. They just expect big things out of Cierra to be able to play the two or the three, produce points and play some defense.”

One of Harrison’s highlight moments in her scholastic career came in a nonleague overtime win against then-defending state Class A champion Jamesville-DeWitt in January 2017. Harrison drained a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for a Hawks team that played the contest without that year's eventual Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year Zeigler.

“I was and always have been accustomed to playing at the highest level, even in high school,” Harrison said. “So, I look forward to the challenge and the things I will learn in this next journey.”

Harrison is the fourth NCCC starter from this past season to earn a Division I opportunity. The Thunderwolves' fifth starter, Molly Mahony, signed with Division II Georgian Court (N.J.).

"It makes me even more sad that we didn't get to play it out and see what would have happened at the national tournament (which was cancelled due to the pandemic)," Beutel said. "Beyond that, I'm incredibly proud we were able to bring together all those talents from different places and mold them to be a great team and also have individual success that culminated with scholarships. That's the goal of junior colleges."