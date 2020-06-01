As manufacturers ramp up, the markets for their products have shifted

Buffalo Games is finally back to its specialty: making jigsaw puzzles.

The Buffalo-based company had been sidelined by Covid-19 restrictions on manufacturers, while puzzles caught fire as a pastime for people stuck at home.

"It was a relief to be able to start making puzzles again," said David Rice, director of manufacturing. "These puzzles are selling like hotcakes. It's peak demand, and it was painful to not be able to make the product to meet that demand."

Buffalo Games and other manufacturers deemed "nonessential" have been back in action for about two weeks. And while some of them are scrambling to fill orders, many others are are facing a dismal sales climate.

"Order volumes are down," said Peter Coleman, executive director of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance.

Some key industries that manufacturing supports, such as oil and gas, and aerospace, have been hit hard. And the auto industry is only starting to ramp up, after Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler America had temporarily shut their U.S. plants.

So many local factories are resuming production at a time when their customers aren't in a buying mood.

Coleman, the head of the manufacturing alliance, estimated most area manufacturers are running at about 70% to 80% capacity. He worries that for manufacturers struggling with reduced orders, layoffs could be coming soon.

Many manufacturers have taken advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which gave them the financial means to keep employees on the payroll. But the program covers just eight weeks, and a period which for many of them will expire in late June or early July.

A survey by the National Tooling and Machining Association and the Precision Metalforming Association found 91% of respondents had received PPP loans, but 70% of them said they may need to furlough or terminate employees once the funding runs out.

The National Association of Manufacturers' second-quarter survey found only 34% of respondents reported a positive outlook for their companies. That was the lowest percentage recorded since 2009. "Overall, the data reflect a sector that is experiencing its worst contraction since the Great Recession, a finding that mirrors other economic indicators," the association said.

The Buffalo Niagara region's manufacturing job count in April plummeted to 44,400, down 14% from March, according to the state Department of Labor. It was the first time in nearly a decade that the region's manufacturing employment total fell below 50,000.

Count Buffalo Games among the fortunate. Its Buffalo plant has nearly 60 people back at its manufacturing operations.

Buffalo Games typically makes 200,000 puzzles a week, constantly putting new titles into its system, Rice said. Its 1,000-piece puzzles are the most popular size in its lineup. At this time of year, the company is usually building inventory for the holiday season.

But the shutdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic upended the pattern. Buffalo Games emptied its warehouse while manufacturing was on hold.

"Now we see holiday peaks occurring during quarantine time," Rice said.

The company is starting to restock. A warehouse that is normally 60% to 80% full this time of year is now at 10%, although the figure is rising, Rice said.

Buffalo Games workers returned to find some changes in how to do their jobs.

"We had analysis of our workplace design to see where social distancing was more than adequate and where it could be improved," Rice said. "We shut down some production lines that had poor social distancing and we redesigned a few others."

But most of its machines are run by a single operator, so distancing is not a big issue, he said.

Bush Industries, the Jamestown-based maker of ready-to-assemble furniture, was also relieved to resume manufacturing last week. Workers are getting adjusted to changes like wearing masks, said Michael Evans, president and CEO.

"Our business is very, very strong as demand for home office furniture continues to be significantly beyond our forecasts and now our capacity," Evans said.

In fact, Bush plans to hire 30 to 40 people over the next few months, in production, customer service, inside sales and manufacturing technical positions, he said.

General Motors' two area plants are getting back into a rhythm. The automaker had closed its U.S. factories for several weeks amid worker safety concerns raised by the United Auto Workers.

General Motors' Lockport components plant resumed some operations on May 11, and is "going as expected, with a safe, slow and steady ramp up," said Tom Read, a spokesman. The plant is using layered protection, including hand sanitizer, mandatory face masks, safety glasses and physical distancing.

Now, about 75% of its workforce, or 980 employees, are back on the job, Read said. "Our focus is on important service parts and new vehicle launch parts."

GM's Tonawanda engine plant returned to production on May 18, after the automaker had decided to close its factories for several weeks. About 85% of the plant's workforce is on the job, said Cheryl Messore, a spokeswoman.

GM workers are getting accustomed to new safety measures, including having their temperatures taken as they arrive for their shifts.

"Everything has changed in our daily life, including in our workplace," said Mike Grimmer, shop chairman of UAW Local 774, in a message to members last week. "We all have our reservations about returning to the plant but rest assured that the health and safety of the membership is the primary focus of your local leadership."

Meanwhile, at Buffalo Games, the focus was on production, and striving to make up for lost time.

"We're in a mode now where we can catch up and we're working hard to do so," Rice said.