David Leggio goes from hockey star to Five Star

Former Amerks goalie and Williamsville native David Leggio. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
David Leggio is putting on a new uniform: business banker.

Five Star Bank hired the former Olympic hockey goalie as a business banking relationship manager trainee.

Leggio, a Williamsville native, played for the U.S. men's hockey team in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. He also represented the USA in two World Championships.

During his 11-year pro hockey career, Leggio played in the American Hockey League – including three years in the Sabres organization – and in Europe.

Leggio graduated from St. Joe's and earned a bachelor's degree at Clarkson University.

When Leggio completes his Five Star training program, likely at year's end, Leggio will be based in the bank's Amherst regional office.

Five Star says Leggio will be responsible for managing a portfolio of small business commercial clients, prospecting for new small business opportunities, networking to develop referral sources within the community and collaborating with business partners to grow market share.

David Leggio (Provided photo)

