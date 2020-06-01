Latest college commitments from Western New York athletes

College commitments and signing are continuing. Information can be sent to us at sports@buffnews.com. Here are the latest:

• Dontaye Miller, a 6-foot-2-inch guard at East High, will play at Villa Maria. The school also got a commitment from Kenyon McGlothan, a 6-foot-1-inch shooting guard from South Albany High in Oregon.

• Clarence’s Kailee Godesiabois, a two-time All-Western New York first-team selection in field hockey, will continue her career at Geneseo.

• Cheektowaga’s Quantrail Moss will play football at Edinboro. Moss is expected to play defensive back in college after playing defensive back and wide receiver in high school.

• Hilbert College announced a number of baseball players will join the program from area programs, including infielder Anthony Hernandez (Erie Community College/Maryvale); infielder Jack Balcerzak (Williamsville North); and infielder Ben Ratajczak (Orchard Park).

• Sweet Home’s Annaya Williams will continue her cheerleading career at Division I Morgan State in Maryland.

• Clarence field hockey player Morgan Cole will play at Mercyhurst.

• Orchard Park field hockey player Lauren Taips will play at Nazareth College.

• Lancaster lacrosse goalie Dylan Lanning, who made 142 saves last season, is heading to Medaille.

• The Niagara County Community College women’s basketball program announced the signings of three more Western New York players, adding forwards Megan Fuller from Pioneer, Ashley Tucker from Kenmore West and West Seneca West's Meghan Gill.

• Brandon Becraft, a defensive end from Erie Community College, has committed to Dayton, which offered him in early April. In six games last season, he had 29 tackles, including five for loss with two sacks and an interception.

• Four WNY players will join St. John Fisher as 2020 football signees. They include quarterback Nick Cascia from Lockport High, tight end Declan Faery from Wilson, Lockport resident Jason Buzak from St. Joe’s and defensive lineman Logan Garza from Hamburg.