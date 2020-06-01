Share this article

Lake Shore Bancorp makes change at chairman

For the first time in seven years, Lake Shore Bancorp has a new chairman.

Kevin M. Sanvidge, a Fredonia resident, was named to the position after his predecessor, Gary W. Winger, reached the mandatory retirement age. Winger had been on the board since 1997, and served as chairman since 2013.

Sanvidge has been a director since 2012. He retired as CEO and administrative director of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency in 2017, and was previously an executive with Cliffstar, a juice and beverage maker in Dunkirk.

During Winger's tenure on the board, Lake Shore expanded to 11 branches from three branches.

Kevin Sanvidge, chairman of Lake Shore Bancorp's board. (Provided photo)

