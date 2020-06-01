Before we get to June, let's take a brief survey of how May turned out. It was a month of two distinct upper air patterns. The first half of the month brought much below average temperatures. The second half got warmer as it progressed, peaking last Tuesday at 93 degrees, which was the highest May temperature in Buffalo in more than 100 years.

The mean temperature for the month as a whole was 0.9 degrees below average. Prior to the warmer pattern later in the month, the mean temperature had been running more than 7 degrees below average. After the big warmup, the last two days of the month finished up quite cool, with a brisk breeze adding to the chill. Sunday’s high temperature was just 56 degrees, 15 degrees below average. Rainfall for Buffalo ended up at 3.87 inches, a modest .41 inches above average. Finally, in case you forgot, there was that .3-inch of snow on May 9. The paltry .3-inch was the first measurable snow in May for Buffalo since the whopping 7.9 inches that accumulated on May 7, 1989.

The new month starts out milder than the weekend, but still a little below average. High temps will be in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday this week. A brisk southwest breeze during both afternoons will make it feel cooler, with Monday’s abundant sunshine followed by more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers by the predawn hours on Tuesday.

These scattered showers, producing mainly light rainfall, will be in advance of a warm front. After the initial early showers, much of Tuesday will be rain free, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, though a few more showers may return later in the day. The warm front will trigger some more organized scattered showers accompanied by a few thunderstorms later Tuesday evening.

As of this writing, severe storms Tuesday night are not likely, but because severe cells could reach as far east as western Lake Erie, they may bear watching for our region as well.

Some more scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely for parts of Wednesday, with milder readings returning into the mid-70s. Thursday should be dry and sunny with high temps edging up to the upper 70s and likely advancing to the low 80s on Friday. While a few stray showers can’t be ruled out Friday night and for a part of Saturday, rainfall potential looks spotty and light. In general, much of next weekend is looking good, with Saturday highs dropping back to the mid-70s, and cooling to the upper 60s-70 next Sunday.

In the more extended range for the upper air pattern, the European ensemble mean favors real warmth returning early the following week, with a warm ridge building near our region by Tuesday.

Beyond that, there are hints the warm ridge will break down by late that week, with a somewhat cooler pattern arriving toward the middle of the month. The newly issued June temperature probabilities outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors the highest chances for warmer than average mean temperatures in the Central Plains, with a somewhat lesser but still good probability for our region.

Because the skill scores for such monthly outlooks tend to drop off notably in the second half of the month, and because I’ve already seen those hints I’d mentioned of a cooler pattern toward mid-month, I’m not quite on board with the impression of a dominant warmer than average pattern for both halves of the month … but then I choose not to do monthly outlooks.

We’ve already had two named tropical storms, and the hurricane season “officially” starts on June 1. While no hurricane outlook can predict the likelihood of U.S. landfalls, the general outlook favors a more active than usual tropical cyclone season in the Atlantic and Gulf this year. An El Nino in the Pacific tends to produce more disruptive wind shear over the Atlantic, lessening tropical development. The absence of El Nino this summer, along with unusually warm sea surface temperatures combine to make the probabilities of tropical troubles more likely. Already, the European tropical ensemble is clustering tracks for a western Gulf system early next week, as posted by IBM’s the Weather Company via Dr. Mike Ventrice.

I think we can all agree the last addition to the nation’s problems we need is such a development, so let’s hope this doesn’t pan out as time advances.