In statement, Pegulas say they want to help eradicate 'racism and inequality'

Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, issued a statement Monday night, saying that they was want to "help foster a community that is focused on love and equality" in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and nationwide protests that followed.

The statement also said they want to continue to work with "those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality."

The Pegulas' public statement follows those issued by teams throughout the National Hockey League and other sports teams and individual players.

[Related: Former Sabre Marco Scandella: 'We represent one race, the human race']

The statement in full reads, "We are saddened and angered by the actions of those involved in the senseless killing of George Floyd. We stand with and will continue to work with those dedicated to eradicating racism and inequality. We stand with those peacefully protesting. We stand against those who are motivated by hatred and violence. We pray for the victims and their families and ask you to join us to help foster a community that is focused on love and equality."