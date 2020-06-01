HOLTZ, Roy K.

HOLTZ - Roy K. May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Sally L. (nee Fix) Holtz; devoted father of Richard Holtz and Lisa (Neil) Goehring; step-father of Kathleene (James) Davies; loving grandfather of Tylor (fiancee Felicia Weibert), Mitchell, Bradley and Ryan; step-grandfather of Amanda Kaitlin and James; dear brother of Arthur (Virginia) Holtz, Richard Holtz and the late Carl (Shirley), Robert and James Holtz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, Englewood Ave., at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Fund. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com