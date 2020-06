HANEY, Deanine (Jarzyniecki)

HANEY - Deanine (nee Jarzyniecki)

Of Jacksonville, FL, age 53, died May 24, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved wife of David Haney; dearest mother of Alex and Kayla; loving daughter of James (Christine) and Kathleen Linsmaier; loving sister of Corey Jarzyniecki and the late Michael Jarzyniecki; also survived by nieces, Amelia and Hannah Jarzyniecki and many aunts and uncles. Services to be held at a later date.