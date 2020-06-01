GENZLINGER, William Joseph, Jr. "Bill"

GENZLINGER - William Joseph, Jr. "Bill" May 30, 2020, age 67, beloved son of the late William Joseph, Sr. and Dorothy Martha (nee Clark) Genzlinger; loving father of Luke Genzlinger; dearest brother of DorothyAnn (Mark Gordon) Towstik, Cathy (Jordan Schweon) Genzlinger, and Tom (Priscilla) Genzlinger; cherished companion of Lis Clegg; he will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.