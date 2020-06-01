Day 2: Police clear Niagara Square and make arrests

On the second night of protests in Niagara Square, about three dozen demonstrators appeared to be on hand, peacefully waving signs and chanting, "No justice. No peace." The scene was far different than the burning of vehicles and vandalism that erupted during Saturday night's protest. Some approached officers and yelled slogans. Buffalo police arrested a six people who didn't want to leave the area outside Niagara Square on South Elmwood Avenue just moments after the curfew began. Two others were arrested earlier for painting graffiti on City Hall.