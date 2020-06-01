NYIRP inspectors Gary Westfall, left, and Nick Reurbecki inspect a 1963 Chevy Nova belonging to Eddie "Fast Eddie" Semlitsch, right, who has been racing on that track for at least 25 years.
NYIRP inspector Gary Westfall inspects a 1963 Chevy Nova belonging to Eddie "Fast Eddie" Semlitsch who has been racing on that track for at least 25 years. Westfall checks out the interior.
NYIRP inspector Nick Reurbecki inspects a 1963 Chevy Nova belonging to Eddie "Fast Eddie" Semlitsch who has been racing on that track for at least 25 years. Reurbecki makes sure the helmet is up to date and in good condition.
NYIRP inspector Gary Westfall inspects a 1963 Chevy Nova belonging to Eddie "Fast Eddie" Semlitsch who has been racing on that track for at least 25 years.
Eddie "Fast Eddie" Semlitsch signs off that his information is correct after his 1963 Chevy Nova is inspected by Nick Reurbecki, right.
NYIRP inspectors Gary Westfall, left, and Nick Reurbecki inspect Jim Fix's rear engine dragster.
NYIRP inspectors Gary Westfall, left, and Nick Reurbecki inspect a rear engine dragster owned by Jim Fix, right.
NYIRP inspector Gary Westfall inspects a rear engine dragster owned by Jim Fix, of Amherst.
NYIRP inspector Gary Westfall inspects a rear engine dragster owned by Jim Fix, behind, of Amherst.
NYIRP inspector Gary Westfall inspects a rear engine dragster owned by Jim Fix, of Amherst. He checks out the drive shaft and brakes.
This is a view of Jim Fix's rear engine dragster. The back tires and the parachute in the center.
NYIRP inspector Gary Westfall inspects Jim Fix's rear engine dragster. This is a turn-off switch if the car crashes. It's one of the inspection points.
NYIPR inspector Gary Westfall inspects Gerry Vaughan's motorcycle.
Gerry Vaughan of Cheektowaga gets his inspection ticket for his motorcycle.
