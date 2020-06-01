Former Sabre Marco Scandella: 'We represent one race, the human race'

Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella has released a statement on Instagram in light of the racial injustice and social unrest following the killing of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.

Scandella, now with the St. Louis Blues, spent part of three seasons with Buffalo before being traded to Montreal and then the Blues this season.

Here is Scandella's statement as he joined a large number of NHL teams and individual players decrying Floyd's death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Scandella (@scandeezy6) on Jun 1, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

The Cincinnati Cyclones, the Sabres' ECHL affiliate has issued a strong statement sand said the organization will donate to the African American Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.