What should WNY expect as it moves to phase two of reopening?

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that Western New York should expect to reopen for phase two on Tuesday, much to the relief of retail shoppers, office-based business owners and anyone in dire need of a haircut or a new car.

"We expect that to happen," the governor said. "We have the data that we have been tabulating in phase one in Western New York. All the data looks very good. We will have the global experts look through it today to make sure we are not missing anything."

Though Cuomo said he'd have a final announcement to make on the region's phase two reopening Monday afternoon, nothing was forthcoming. Even so, Cuomo said the conversations he's had "are all good."

Even after an official announcement, local leaders caution that no one should expect things to move back to the way they were.

"Restaurants and bars will still be closed," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "They're phase three. Sporting activity will still be closed. And when it comes to going around in our community, you still have to wear a mask if you cannot practice safe social distancing."

All businesses that reopen under phase two must have plans in place to meet restrictive state mandates over occupancy levels and protective equipment for employees.

State and local officials also remain concerned about the potential impact the protest mass gatherings from Saturday could have on hospitalization numbers. Cuomo pointed out that thousands of people gathered in close proximity to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

"We don't even know the consequence, for the Covid virus, of those mass gatherings," he said. "We won't know, possibly for weeks."

Those consequences, however, are not expected to affect the phase two reopening for this region.

In phase two, businesses in many broad categories are allowed to reopen:

Hair salons and barber shops

Office-based businesses like professional services, nonprofit, technology and administrative support

Real estate

Commercial building management

Vehicle sales, leasing and rentals

Retail repair, rental and cleaning

In-store retail shopping

Retail stores may open under the following guidelines: Businesses must operate with a workforce reduced by 50% and limit customer traffic to 50% of a store's occupancy. While malls with 100,000 square feet will remain closed, stores with exterior entrances can reopen.

Barbers and hair stylists will have to wear both a face covering/mask and a face shield when interacting with customers.

In response to concerns from salon and barber shop workers about their ability to acquire face shields, Poloncarz said the county will provide a free, reusable face shield to all licensed barbers and beauticians starting Tuesday. The county will also include a limited supply of face masks and hand sanitizer.

Hair stylists may register to obtain the free face shields at www.erie.gov/faceshields. Salon and barber shop owners may also collect multiple face shields on behalf of their workers. In addition, the county is offering free diagnostic Covid-19 testing to barbers and beauticians.

All businesses that reopen must attest to the state that they have a business plan in place to conform with mandated social distancing and health safety requirements. The actual plan does not need to be filed with the state.

Erie County and four neighboring counties – Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua – are considered by the state as a regional group for reopening purposes.

In anticipation of this week's loosening of restrictions, Poloncarz announced the reopening of disc golf at all county parks Monday, as well as the reopening of the dog parks at Ellicott Island and Black Rock Canal parks.

Dentist offices were allowed to reopen for routine business Monday.

As announced last week, curbside/walk-up or drive-thru services are now available at most Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries. The exceptions are the City of Tonawanda, Clarence, Hamburg and West Seneca libraries, which are scheduled to open next week.

If phase two begins this week, as anticipated, many libraries may open for walk-in traffic and shelf browsing by next week, said Director Mary Jean Jakubowski.

The data which determine the phases of reopening include hospitalization rates, intensive care usage and death rates due to the coronavirus, all of which have been falling in Western New York.

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Erie County had fallen to 125 as of Saturday. That number represents at least 11 straight days of steady or falling hospitalizations. The number of patients in intensive care has also stayed relatively flat, though the numbers for Friday and Saturday were slightly up from prior days.

The falling hospitalization levels are reflected in the state reopening data for all of Western New York.

Fifty-three Erie County residents tested positive for Covid-19, Poloncarz said Monday. That's an unexceptional figure given the high level of testing and past case counts. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 6,118.

Poloncarz also reported that 14 county residents have died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 538. Monday death counts tend to be higher than other days of the week due to a lag in state reporting on fatalities.

According to the state's previously announced parameters, it takes at least two weeks to advance to the next phase of reopening. There are a total of four phases: Restaurants and food service reopenings are part of phase three (earliest start date of June 16); reopening of recreation and entertainment venues are part of phase four (earliest start date of June 30).

Based on a reopening Tuesday, Western New York will become the sixth region of New York, all upstate, to move to phase two of reopening, Cuomo said. The Capital Region is expected to open Wednesday.

Previous regions which have moved to phase two are Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes, which includes Rochester's Monroe County as well as Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee counties.

Of New York's statewide coronavirus statistics, Cuomo said, "We are doing better than we've ever done before."

Cuomo said that of 50,000 Covid-19 tests administered by the state on Sunday, less than 1,000 tested positive.

Watch Poloncarz's Monday news conference below: