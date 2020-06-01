Cuomo administration won't say when nursing home visits will resume

The Cuomo administration won’t say when relatives of nursing home residents can resume visiting, although the federal government has issued guidelines for states lifting the visitation bans.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo halted nursing home visits more than two months ago to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus at long-term care facilities.

Some families are pressing the state to let them back inside nursing homes as it allows other businesses to reopen.

The state Department of Health said the visitation ban, announced March 12 by the governor, will remain in place “until further notice.”

The governor’s office did not respond when asked by The Buffalo News when the visiting ban would be lifted.

According to the guidance issued May 18 by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, several circumstances should be met before nursing homes reopen to visitors, including:

An “absence” of any new Covid-19 cases in the facility for 28 days.

Adequate staffing levels.

Comprehensive testing capacity for the virus that includes a baseline test of all residents and the ability to conduct follow-up tests for residents and staff, if either exhibit symptoms. Weekly retesting of residents should also occur until all residents test negative.

Residents and visitors would have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing during visits.

With nursing home residents here and across the country among the hardest hit by Covid-19 fatalities, the Health Department says it must protect this vulnerable population in more than 600 facilities.

As of Wednesday, 5,895 people had died from Covid-19 at nursing homes in the state. In Erie and Niagara counties, the number of deaths was 274.

At present, the state Health Department continues to encourage contact between residents and their families by requiring nursing homes to conduct video calls. The facilities are also required to assign staff members as "primary contacts" with families for inbound and outbound calls to provide updates on residents.

But families say that is not enough.

Rosalie D’Orsaneo, whose 100-year-old mother died in a Wheatfield nursing on May 20, said it is time for the ban to be lifted so that the people who care the most about the residents can be with them.

"Nursing homes can tell us anything they want. My family was mailing my mother cards and pictures and I asked the nurses to read the cards to my mother because she was frail. They said they would, but when I received my mom’s possessions, the envelopes had never been opened,” D’Orsaneo said.

When her mother, Theresa Martorana, died at Northgate Health Care Facility, no family members were at her bedside because of the visitor ban, D'Orsaneo said.

“I understand that my mother had a nice long life and died of natural causes, but no family was there to comfort her on the day she died,” D’Orsaneo said. “The idea that there was nobody from the family with my mother when she died will be with me for the rest of my life.”

A spokeswoman for Northgate said the nursing home's staff facilitated multiple video calls and window visits for Martorana and her family, in addition to daily phone calls.

"Northgate continues to follow the governor's mandates regarding when the facility will open for family member visits and looks forward to the day when everyone can safely reunite," spokeswoman Dawn Harsch said, adding that nursing home workers were unaware of unopened letters.

Wendy Lee Reddy said her brother, who resides in another Wheatfield nursing home, has been deprived of the special care and advocacy she and her 77-year-old mother Donna Heath provided to him before the ban.

“The social deprivation of being in a nursing home room, with no one to talk to all day, must be excruciating for my brother. So, your nurse pops in a few times a day to give you your medications. That’s not human contact,” Reddy said.

Her brother, Jimmy Heath, 54, who has a traumatic brain injury, has resided at Elderwood at Wheatfield for several years.

“I know we are all feeling some social deprivation during these times. But I can’t imagine feeling any more lonely than my brother, in a nursing home bed, paralyzed, with nothing but the TV for company, day in and day out,” Reddy said. “Not seeing your loves ones is cruel.”

Chuck Hayes, the spokesman for Elderwood, said the nursing home chain recognizes the stress caused by separation and that staff members have been providing companionship and activities to keep residents engaged.

"Nothing can replace the warmth of a visit from a loved one, but we must adhere to the proven guidelines that safeguard this very vulnerable population," Hayes said.

Reddy suggested that facilities consider outdoor visits now that the warmer weather has arrived.

James Clyne, CEO of LeadingAge New York, which represents nonprofit and government-run long-term care facilities, said that suggestion has been mentioned in conversations with the state Health Department.

“We have had a number of members who have asked about creating a safe space for outdoor visitation,” Clyne said. “The Health Department has taken it under advisement.”

Clyne added, “It is a tough issue connecting families, but resident safety has to be the first priority.”

Stephen B. Hanse, president of the industry group NYS Health Facilities Association/NYS Center for Assisted Living, said he has not received any word from the state on when the ban may be lifted.

Richard J. Mollot, executive director of a national organization that advocates for nursing home residents, said families have been expressing concern over the continued visitation ban.

"Now that the state has begun to reopen, we must address the issue of family and friend visitation immediately," said Mollot of the Long Term Care Community Coalition in New York City. "We must make sure that our facility residents are prioritized in reopening plans in a manner that is expeditious, safe and humane."

And when the state begins forming a policy for visitation, it should include input from residents, families and their advocates, according to Lindsay Heckler, supervising attorney at the Center for Elder Law and Justice in Buffalo.

"How can you weigh the full risks and consequences and benefits without involving the people the policy is going to impact," Heckler said.

Calling for action by the state on visitation, Bill Ferris, an official with the American Association of Retired Persons, said social isolation hits older people hard.

"Opening nursing homes to families safely should be part of a long-term care strategy that New York State needs to develop but which it has failed to do so far in this pandemic," Ferris said.

Jeffrey Hammond, spokesman for the Health Department, said that the state recognizes the importance of communication between residents and their loved ones, but that the top priority must be "protecting our most vulnerable populations,” which includes nursing home residents.