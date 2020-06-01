Mark Croce's family sues California helicopter maker over crash

ALBANY – The widow and children of Mark D. Croce, the Buffalo businessman who died in a January helicopter crash in Pennsylvania, have sued the aircraft’s manufacturer.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and design defects caused the Robinson Helicopter Co. aircraft that Croce, 58, was flying to break apart and crash on Jan. 8 in central Pennsylvania.

The crash also killed Croce's friend, 63-year-old Michael Capriotto, an Orchard Park businessman.

The case was brought in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Robinson is headquartered in Torrance in Los Angeles County.

Croce’s family is being represented in the lawsuit by Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, a Los Angeles firm that has represented clients in more than a dozen lawsuits against Robinson.

“I don’t remember a Robinson case that we have pursued that has not resolved favorably for our client,’’ said Ronald L. M. Goldman, a pilot and one of the lawyers representing Croce’s widow, Jessica, and his two children.

Goldman said the Robinson R66 helicopter has seen a number of defects in its main rotor system. The lawsuit alleges design defects caused the aircraft to break up midflight during its flight from a Baltimore suburb to Buffalo.

“The basic design of the main rotor system has not been altered, much to our dismay, although there has been considerable criticism leveled at it. We are very concerned,’’ Goldman said in an interview Monday.

He said the company has, instead, offered warnings to pilots.

“In our view, that’s very shortsighted, so the crashes and tragedies continue to happen,’’ he said.

The aircraft Croce was flying is still in the hands of the National Transportation Safety Board, which has released a preliminary report on the January crash. That report included one witness who talked of it “struggling” to fly.

Goldman said the lawsuit will include a more rigorous review by an independent lab than the review now underway by the NTSB, and it will include metallurgists, engineers, design specialists and be open to Robinson and other company experts.

A specific dollar amount is not yet requested in the lawsuit.

“I’m sure it will be in the many millions of dollars,’’ Goldman said.

Asked what the case seeks, he said: “I can sum it up in one word: justice.’’

He added: “The losses to the family are tremendous. He was a successful businessman, had a wonderful family, had an extraordinary future and that’s all been cut off from him.’’

A call to Robinson Helicopter was not immediately returned.

The company's R66 model was first certified for manufacturing by the Federal Aviation Administration. Croce bought the aircraft he was flying in 2019.

The lawsuit called Croce "well qualified to act as pilot-in-command,'' as he held all the required licenses and completed Robinson's pilot safety course. The suit claims 14 different defects in Croce's helicopter, including design problems with the main rotor blade, air frame and designs that cause catastrophic "mast bumping" on the aircraft.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial that, the plaintiffs’ case states, will show Robinson marketed and sold the helicopter to Croce as being “safe and airworthy when, in fact, it was not.”

The suit alleges negligence on the part of the helicopter company in the design, manufacturing and testing of the aircraft that resulted in the company being "the direct and proximate cause of the inflight breakup during normal and foreseeable use” that ended Croce's life.