City's racial tension thrusts Buffalo Mayor Brown onto 'fine line'

Over more than 14 years in City Hall, Byron W. Brown has never really defined himself as a "black mayor," or even as the first African American to lead Buffalo.

Nor has he ever had to confront a racial crisis of this magnitude.

But after a citywide Saturday night rampage sparked by last week's killing of a black, handcuffed prisoner by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Brown is now thrust squarely onto a "fine line." The mayor must recognize the complaints of his African American base that sometimes involve his own police department, while vigorously directing law enforcement to prevent any repeat of Saturday's vandalism and destruction by marauding protestors.

So far, most observers say he appears to be striking the right balance – even if he faces daunting challenges ahead.

"There is no question he has some emotional exhaustion over this thing. When he has to put himself in the same place as the people being abused, it's got to be pretty challenging for him," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. "How do you enforce the rules and keep order, when law enforcement is what has hurt people?"

Peoples-Stokes was referring to the Monday death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who officials now say was murdered by a white police officer kneeling on his throat for almost nine minutes. As in cities across the country, protesters in Buffalo grew violent Saturday as they denounced what they see as systemic police brutality against minorities.

Brown so far has portrayed himself as sympathetic to anyone deprived of their rights, but also stood against any repeat performances when he joined Sunday with Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in ordering a curfew on city streets until Monday morning. Late Saturday night he pronounced the man caught on camera hurling a firebomb into City Hall an "idiot," and on Sunday joined with Poloncarz in promising tough law enforcement measures in the days ahead.

"We understand the pain and anger people feel over the killing of George Floyd," Brown said Sunday, but then pointed to Saturday night's "vandalism, window breaking, looting and ... damage" throughout the city.

"There is no place for that in Buffalo, Erie County or this country," he declared.

Peoples-Stokes on Sunday said the curfew is "smart" because it allows for peaceful protest while aiming to remove from the streets those wreaking havoc. But she and others also seek more efforts within police ranks to prevent more incidents like the one involving Floyd.

"I do think we have issues in Buffalo," she said.

But politics enters the calculus of any elected official, and Buffalo's political veterans recognize it. Stephen T. Banko III, a one-time top aide to former Mayor Anthony M. Masiello, said he is impressed with the approach taken so far by Brown and Poloncarz.

"They've kept everything on an even keel," he said. "They're assertive without being panicky."

Banko recalled the killing of a police officer by a black youth shortly after Masiello became mayor, and the resulting rancor among many in Buffalo. But the situation was largely alleviated when the new mayor and his team met extensively with influential black ministers.

"When the city is afraid because of violence, that's pretty scary to most people," Banko said, urging a similar course for the Brown administration.

"No matter if your indignation is righteous or not, burning, looting and breaking glass is not helping the cause," he added.

Darius G. Pridgen, another black leader of city government as president of the Common Council, took even further the "fine line" analogy facing Brown.

"The mayor has a tough job and a balancing act like he has never faced in all his years as mayor," he said.

Pridgen said it is too early to draw any conclusions about Brown's performance, adding it is only over the past few days that so much attention has ever focused on the touchy topic of police-minority relations. But he did not shy away from assuming some of the responsibility himself, noting the need for the Council to address the same issues.

"We will be judged on our performance. What actions were taken? What laws were changed? What policies were changed?" he said. "The easiest thing would be to throw the ball onto someone else's court when we all have to act together."

Bernard A. Tolbert has been viewing the situation from several perspectives. The former special agent-in-charge of the Buffalo FBI is chairman of the local chapter of the National Federation for Just Communities, which works to foster racial cooperation. He also unsuccessfully challenged Brown in the 2013 Democratic primary for mayor, and was among many on Sunday pointing to the mayor's "fine line."

"He has to rely on his inner circle but also the community," he said. "He can't shut out the community, and being an African American gives him experience and added insight. You have to find a way to get the insight of the people most affected."

Others in Buffalo have been watching race relations unfold in various ways for many years. Former Common Council President George K. Arthur, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 1985, remembers dealing with riots in Buffalo back in 1967. Now he says Brown finds himself in a "real Catch-22."

"His base is black and you cannot turn against your base; anyone who does doesn't last very long," he said. "But he's got to be for law and order."

Arthur said more blacks in the Buffalo Police Department makes the situation better today, but believes relationships still need to be built and nurtured.

"There's got to be more than lip service," he said, "and there's got to be more than conversation."