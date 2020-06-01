Buffalo man charged with fleeing police in stolen U-Haul

A 26-year-old Buffalo man faces charges after a police pursuit Sunday involving a stolen U-Haul truck, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

At 7:10 p.m., Buffalo police came upon the stolen U-Haul stopped on Bailey Avenue, near Kensington Avenue, prosecutors said in a news release.

Officers attempted to approach the occupied truck, which was reported stolen April 6, when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and hit another vehicle, according to the district attorney's release. The truck then accelerated forward, forcing an officer to jump out of the truck's path.

Police pursued the truck to a dead end on Orleans Street, near Millicent Avenue, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran. He was taken into custody a short time later on Oakmont Avenue.

Police charged Jaewon D. Shropshire with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and third-degree unlawful fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He also was charged with reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic device.

Shropshire was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller and released on his own recognizance. He is due back for a felony hearing in Buffalo City Court on July 20.