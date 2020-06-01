Peyton Manning has Zoom meeting with Josh Allen, Bills' quarterbacks

NFL legend Peyton Manning has done several Zoom calls with various teams and said that he did a recent call with the Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks.

Manning told Peter King for his NBCSports.com column that his primary message was that quarterbacks need to take ownership of the offense during the virtual offseason programs.

"The coaches shouldn’t lead everything," Manning said. "Josh Allen seemed real excited about that."

It is worth noting that Allen was said to be the driving force behind organizing the in-person sessions over the weekend in Miami for the Bills' offense and that Davis Webb took a leading role in the on-field planning. At least 20 Bills players, including all four quarterbacks, took part in three days worth of on-field sessions and bonding.

Manning said he also did meetings with the Bears' quarterbacks and the full team meeting with the Rams. He made the comparison to how his brother, Eli, organized sessions with his teammates during the 2011 lockout when communication was not allowed with coaches.

"Eli got practice scripts, like blitz walk-through drawings, diagrams, he got practice jerseys, he organized workouts at a high school," Peyton said. "He was kind of the head coach/coordinator and they were doing full routes and doing 7-on-7 and blitzes at practice. He was really thorough. Sure enough, they were in the Super Bowl that year. They beat the Patriots. ...

"All these Zoom meetings, right now, the coaches are leading them. My message was to the quarterbacks. ‘Hey, organize your own Zoom meetings without the coaches, just get you and the tight ends, you and the receivers.’ It’s actually an opportunity to even have better communication. Because there’s nothing else to do, right? Hey, every Tuesday, 9 a.m., quarterbacks and the offensive line, Zoom, watching film. Instead of complaining about it, see it as an opportunity to really improve. There’s no reason you shouldn’t have every play from last year studied down to the T."

Manning said he told the QBs about how he analyzed film during the offseason to determine ways to improve.

“I always watched the interception tape first," he said. "Then the sack tape. All the bad things. You figure out why you’re throwing these interceptions. What drill do I need to incorporate into the offseason to fix that? ...

“I think the team that wins it all this year is gonna be the team that’s really getting an edge during this time — kind of like the Giants in 2011.”