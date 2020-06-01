Bills and USA Football offer free webinars for area youth leagues, coaches

The Buffalo Bills and USA Football plan to co-host three live webinars to help youth leagues and their coaches across the region prepare for the 2020 season. Each one-hour session begins at 6 p.m. and will be held on Wednesdays: June 3, June 10 and June 17.

The webinars will welcome up to 500, and each session is free. A recording of each webinar will be available at BuffaloBills.com. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will help kick off Wednesday's call.

The Bills follow the Tennessee Titans as the only NFL teams that are hosting similar sessions with USA Football.

Topics include:

June 3 – USA Football instruction on “Building Better Programs and Players.”

June 10 – “Prep for Contact” addressing the psychological principles that highlight contact.

June 17 – “Blocking and Tackling.”

Presentations will be led by USA Football staff along with Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek and former Alden coach Rob Currin.

Registration is available at this link.

The Bills and USA Football have had a long-standing relationship. The Bills and the Western New York Amateur Football Alliance have provided scholarships for local youth coaches for USA Football training for nearly a decade and will support hundreds of youth coaches across the region to complete the Youth Coach Certification program, USA Football said.