Auto dealers adjust to lots of change

Auto dealers have had to develop a whole new way of doing business.

Under Covid-19 restrictions, customers haven't been able to just stroll into a showroom, browse, and chat with a salesperson. Customers have had to make appointments to visit, and that goes for test drives, too.

Restrictions on showroom access are expected to ease up as Western New York enters phase two of the reopening of its economy. But they will still have to follow requirements including physical distancing, customers and staff wearing face coverings, and limits on occupancy. Employees who accompany a customer on a test drive are expected to sit in the seat farthest from the driver.

Showings and test drives currently are by appointment only, and the phase two guidelines encourage customers to continue car shopping by appointment.

For now, dealers are handling a lot of their customer interactions remotely. Some customers have gone so far as to buy vehicles from dealers without even taking a test drive, normally a staple of the process.

"I think the dealers are surviving," said Paul Stasiak, president of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association. "They've all had to adapt. The showrooms are cleaner. The operation's probably a lot leaner and more efficient. The salesperson now has to be sharper on product knowledge and a lot sharper on computer acumen."

The state since March has gradually relaxed restrictions on how dealers could run their operations. At first, dealers could only operate their service departments, which were deemed essential operations. Then, in late March, dealers were permitted to resume sales, but only by phone or online. Another change came in early May, when dealers could again have customers in showrooms, but only by appointment.

The combination of the restrictions and the Covid-19-related business shutdowns showed in the April results. New vehicle sales at franchised dealers fell 67% in April from a year earlier, according to the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association. (Sales heavyweight Chevrolet did not disclose its figures for either year.)

The local May figures were not in yet, but dealers expected the results to improve from April. That's due to a combination of reduced restrictions and dealers adjusting their business model.

West Herr Automotive Group, one of the biggest dealer groups in the nation, typically generates about 4,500 vehicle sales in May, said Scott Bieler, the president and CEO. This year, he expected the May figure will come in around 4,000. Many of those sales were generated through West Herr's "curbside" sales, the dealer group's remote system for purchasing a vehicle, Bieler said.

Bieler expects West Herr's service and parts business to come in about 75% to 80% of an average May. Those operations have remained open throughout the pandemic.

Towne Automotive Group during May was on pace to reach about 70% of the retail sales volume it had a year ago, and its May 2019 results were strong, said Frank Downing Jr., president and CEO.

Customers were doing a lot more of their shopping through Towne's websites, including searching inventories, appraising trades, estimating payments and completing credit applications.

"Very few customers are completing the transaction online, but they are doing a lot more homework online and they calling the store to finalize a deal and arrange either a test drive or a delivery," Downing said.

While Towne's service departments remained open throughout the pandemic, demand dropped because customers have been staying home more and driving less, Downing said. But he said that side of the business is also trending back up.

Carl Emerling, of Emerling Ford and Emerling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Springville, said many customers were already used to researching vehicles online. "It's multiplied a lot by the rules, regulations, etc." on showroom visits, he said.

As the rules have changed, dealers have adjusted. Because of the restrictions, the time slots the sales staff have to meet with customers are precious. And most of the customers who come in have conducted detailed research before they arrive, Stasiak said.

"It's working," he said. "Our guys are probably going to sell probably 75%, maybe 80% a normal May, with at best half a sales squad working."