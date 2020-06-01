After weekend tainted by violence, Buffalo needs unified way forward

Peaceful demonstrations in Buffalo on Saturday that originated as a protest against police brutality gave way to rioting that evening.

Those were separate activities, performed by different groups of people, though they will unfairly get lumped together.

No reasonable person can countenance the violence and senseless destruction of property that took place over the weekend, here and around the country. Government officials here said that most of the trouble was fomented by “outsiders,” and none of the usual activists who are familiar to Buffalonians. We don’t know the troublemakers’ agendas, or if they had any. But whether by design or not, those who committed acts of violence did more to hurt than to help the cause of giving a voice to the oppressed.

And oppressed is the right word.

The protesters who marched peacefully were channeling their rage and frustration into something useful: a raising of their collective voice against the crimes against people of color committed by malevolent police officers. George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground for more than eight minutes, was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases. The names of others have become much too familiar: Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Freddie Gray. Those names constitute a record that Americans are bound to consult.

Other senseless acts include the shooting death in February of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, unarmed, who was killed while jogging in a South Georgia neighborhood. Three months after Arbery’s death police charged two white men with his murder.

Compounding these tragedies is the deadly toll that Covid-19 has taken on the black community. According to The Atlantic’s Covid Tracking Project, black people account for 24% percent of Covid-19 deaths nationally where the person’s race is known, while blacks represent just 13% of the U.S. population. With the surge in Covid cases among people of color, along with widespread unemployment and economic insecurity caused by the lockdown of businesses to contain coronavirus, it is no wonder that people in marginalized communities are driven to despair and, with the killing of George Floyd, to outrage.

We know how we got here. The question now is: What can we do about it?

First, police in the City of Buffalo and other cities and towns need to redouble their efforts to build ties with the community. Most officers are good people who risk their lives to keep the rest of us safe. Those who react to stress by wrongly persecuting the innocent or the accused, who take out the frustrations of their job on people who can’t fight back, are breaking the law while creating a distorted picture of their profession.

A story in Monday’s Buffalo News detailed the history of police brutality in Buffalo. That history is most valuable as something to learn from. The evidence is that the officers on duty Saturday evening, from the Buffalo Police Department and other forces, acted with appropriate restraint, keeping the peace rather than fanning the flames. That was not the case in many other cities across the country, where police used rubber bullets, pepper spray and tear gas on protesters, passsersby and journalists who were there to cover the news.

By contrast, police in some cities, including New York, Des Moines, Coral Gables, Fla., and Spokane, Wash., knelt alongside protesters or marched with them. The displays were a striking example of how men and women in uniform can show respect and concern for their fellow citizens.

Buffalo would benefit from more such gestures of solidarity. In the past we have praised in this space the community policing initiatives pushed by Commissioner Byron Lockwood. When police aren’t chasing bad guys, it’s very useful, for both sides, for them to spend time getting to know good people around the city.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo struck similar tones in condemning the violence while respecting the constitutional rights of protesters to air their concerns. Their comments were in marked contrast to tweets from President Trump, who did little to show any sympathy over the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis or its effect on our anxious nation, but instead wrote about the need to get tough with rioters.

Divisive rhetoric is about as helpful as throwing a brick through a plate glass window. As Buffalo picks up the pieces from Saturday’s violence, we must differentiate between protesters and rioters, acknowledge the pain of those who are oppressed and find a way forward. That obviously includes police, but it requires more from the rest of us, too.