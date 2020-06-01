Ray Seals knows his cousin didn’t have to die. Not that way. Not pinned to the ground and suffocated after a "routine stop" in a desperate struggle with police that began, at worst, for raising his arm with a cellphone in hand.

Jonny Gammage, Ray's cousin and close friend, was a University at Buffalo graduate. They grew up together in Syracuse, and they were raised to respect and admire law enforcement. They learned it by example from Ray’s dad, Tommy, the first African American officer in Syracuse history to win the Hendricks Medal – a civic award for high bravery.

The cousins both had their own unique success stories. Seals said Gammage, who spoke with passion of his days at UB, was the first member of his family to graduate from college. As for Seals, he followed an improbable path to an impressive career as a defensive end with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Carolina in the National Football League.

It seemed impossible that Gammage, a young African American man who often ran around police headquarters as a kid while visiting his uncle, would be killed for allegedly posing a threat to a group of white officers during a traffic stop for what was described as erratic driving.

Seals, sick with grief, put his trust in the system. Stay calm, he told people in Pittsburgh who were overcome with rage. The courts will get this right, he told his staggered, mourning family.

Twenty-five years after Gammage's death, Seals speaks of his hard education. Long ago, he already stood on the cliff above everything that shook loose in recent days in Niagara Square and in anguished protests throughout the nation.

From his Florida home last week, he watched rotating scenes on television, another night of broken glass and face-to-face standoffs between authorities and marchers furious at the death of George Floyd – an African American man filmed crying out while under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Seals is a guy who uses "peace" instead of the word farewell, a philosophy he believes, and he has no easy answer for rolling back the anger. The only hope he sees as a first step forward remains bound to the life and potential of a cousin who should now be 55.

Understand Gammage, and the full magnitude of who he was, and maybe you move toward a shared understanding of the boiling frustration that brings people to the streets. Understand Gammage, and maybe it triggers a shared resolve toward the kind of fast and collective structural reform that Seals sees as the only possible solution.

It is why Seals, 54, recalling how a triumphant period in his life was swept up by a nightmare, is still willing to speak of what happened in Pittsburgh.

"I like the ability to keep Jonny alive," he said.

If you follow football, you might recall Seals' story. In Syracuse, he had a brilliant career at Henninger High School before he ended up playing semipro. That seemed impossibly distant from the NFL, until – through what still seems like a miracle – a friend helped him land a tryout with Tampa Bay.

In the kind of thing that almost never happens, Seals became a regular on the Buccaneers defensive line without ever having played a down of college football. He then signed with the Steelers, the squad he had revered since childhood. He went to Pittsburgh with Gammage, the guy whose childhood home had been a place where the young Seals would often stay if, say, his father had a night shift on patrol.

Gammage left Syracuse to graduate in 1987 from UB – "Going to college was a big thing to him," Seals said – and started off on his own career before his cousin's football success created a mutual opportunity. By the time Seals went to Pittsburgh, Gammage had joined him as not only his business partner and adviser, but as a major presence in his life.

In 1995, the Bill Cowher-coached Steelers had a fine team that was en route to the Super Bowl. Seals was living out a dream until an October day at practice, when he learned a man driving a Jaguar owned by an unnamed Steeler had died in a violent confrontation with police.

Seals knew that Gammage, the night before, had borrowed his Jag before he met with some friends.

One of the Steelers' public relations guys started making calls, and that is how Seals found himself identifying the body of his cousin, an African American who died face-down on the pavement beneath a group of white officers.

These lines in a Buffalo News story offered a summary.

“Officers testified during a three-day inquest that they pulled Gammage over after seeing him driving erratically in a Jaguar sedan.

"They said they had to sit on him and beat him with flashlights to control him. An autopsy revealed Gammage suffocated from compression of his neck and chest.”

Read those paragraphs, and Seals wonders how anyone can make any sense of that account when set against the way his cousin lived his life.

Forensic tests showed Gammage was not drunk or impaired when pulled over. He was a guy raised in the church, a guy with big dreams, a guy deeply proud of his college education in Buffalo.

"Jon was well-versed, a total businessman," Seals said. In a memory that seems especially aching, they both knew Wallie Howard Jr., a charismatic protégé of Tommy Seals on the police force in Syracuse. Howard was also African American, a courageous young investigator on an upward arc who died in an attack during an undercover drug buy, shot to death in the line of duty five years to the month before Gammage’s traffic stop in Pittsburgh.

“Oh yeah,” Seals said in a soft voice. Gammage reportedly spoke with grief to his friends, on the same night he was pulled over, about the tragedy of Howard's death. To Seals and his family, it was incomprehensible that a guy so closely intertwined since childhood with the police would die while pinned down by a group of officers. The shock left Pittsburgh on the brink of the same wrath now burning in Minneapolis and around the nation.

At the time, Seals had faith in the process. He stood in front of the community and called for peace, because he believed what seemed obvious and true: The courts would deliver justice equal to the value of Gammage's life.

Seals brought that message to a hurt and wounded city. He shared it with angry residents of Pittsburgh and with Gammage’s family, especially with the stunned aunt and uncle – Narves and Jonny Sr. – who had treated Seals like another son.

In the end, Lt. Milton Mulholland and officers John Vojtas and Michael Albert – all from suburban departments – were tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter. None was convicted. The defense argument was that when Gammage lifted a cellphone, there was reason to suspect it was a weapon, that he responded with such rage it took many officers to subdue him, and in that way he died.

Gammage stood 5-foot-7 and had back problems, Seals said. During the long legal process, testimony indicated his last words – directed to one of the officers as Gammage lay on the ground – were, “Keith, Keith, I’m only 31.”

A quarter-century later, that chronology remains too fresh for Seals. He has a 14-year-old son, Ramone, and he often tells him stories about Gammage's life. Seals recalls how the two men had started a couple of small businesses and were doing community outreach, especially with kids. Gammage was already looking at ways to invest in real estate, and Seals finds it unbearable to consider all that might be today if his friend that night had found a way to make it home.

It is all part of what he sees as the ignition point for a national moment of such tension. Put enough of these cases together, combine them with growing access to video and a nation that has never come to terms with deep wounds in African American communities, and a day arrives when you have cities convulsing in pain.

Seals' dad, Tommy, died at 79, in March. He was an Air Force veteran, a former member of the city's Common Council and an officer in his beloved Dunbar American Legion post, but the majority of his life was spent as a police officer – and Tommy Seals, the son of a minister, struggled for years to come to terms with what happened to his nephew.

At any other time, the church would have been packed for his funeral service, but the pandemic made it impossible for a crowd to gather. Somehow, to Ray Seals, there is an aching message in how a guy who lived out the highest aspects of what it means to protect and serve had a farewell with almost no one there to mourn that ethic.

“I’ve been through this,” Seals said. “I’ve been through this whole deal.” He was raised and shaped around the police, and he admires how his father and his colleagues saw their roles. Yet he also believes the system as it exists too often cushions instances of over-the-top police violence. Open that same wound time and again, he said, and sooner or later you will reach what we are seeing.

Seals said the Colin Kaepernick-inspired protests at NFL games – the decision to kneel quietly during the national anthem – were never about disrespect “but about waking people up.” He worries about his own son going into the world, and his only advice on how we walk back from this cliff is to accept a truth so searing it is now really a scar, and if it breaks your heart, well, Seals sees that as how things start to change.

Jonny Gammage should not be dead, just for driving home.

Sean Kirst is a columnist for The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.