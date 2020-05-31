Share this article

Watch now: Poloncarz, Brown give update on 'quiet' Sunday night

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown gave a press briefing late Sunday night.

Brown announced six arrests of demonstrators who refused to leave Niagara Square as a 9 p.m. county curfew began.

Poloncarz thanked law enforcement and the demonstrators who "peacefully protested" Sunday.

"Your voices are not in vain. We understand your disgust. We understand your issues," he said.

Poloncarz said there were no incidents in Erie County related to the protests at the time of the briefing, but that there were a lot of false rumors flying around.

"I am hopeful this is the last night we have to have a curfew in place," Poloncarz said.

Watch the briefing below:

 

As Erie County's curfew falls, police clear Niagara Square and make arrests

