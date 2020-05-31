Watch now: Police make arrests after clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square

As Erie County's curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., police worked to clear a small group of demonstrators out of Niagara Square.
A combined effort of Troopers and Buffalo Police formed a wall at curfew and cleared out the entire Niagara Square. @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/1PJLtNVEHu
— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 1, 2020
Authorities ordered the dozen or so protesters to move up Niagara Street, away from the square.
Joint effort by @BPDAlerts and @nyspolice systematically emptied Niagara Square. If there’s demonstrations happening in Buffalo it’s not happening here. @BPDAlerts pic.twitter.com/b0nVTAeAf2
— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 1, 2020
Buffalo police arrested a handful of people who didn't want to leave the area outside Niagara Square just moments after the curfew began.
Police charge a small group of demonstrators shortly after the 9am curfew, resulting in what appears to have been 6 arrests. pic.twitter.com/NCS6HPcpQG
— Mark Sommer (@msommerbn) June 1, 2020
