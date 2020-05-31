Share this article

Watch now: Police make arrests after clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square

Police arrest a demonstrator in Niagara Square on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
As Erie County's curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., police worked to clear a small group of demonstrators out of Niagara Square.

Authorities ordered the dozen or so protesters to move up Niagara Street, away from the square.

Buffalo police arrested a handful of people who didn't want to leave the area outside Niagara Square just moments after the curfew began.

