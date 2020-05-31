Watch now: Police make arrests after clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square

As Erie County's curfew went into effect at 9 p.m., police worked to clear a small group of demonstrators out of Niagara Square.

A combined effort of Troopers and Buffalo Police formed a wall at curfew and cleared out the entire Niagara Square. @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/1PJLtNVEHu — Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 1, 2020

Authorities ordered the dozen or so protesters to move up Niagara Street, away from the square.

Joint effort by @BPDAlerts and @nyspolice systematically emptied Niagara Square. If there’s demonstrations happening in Buffalo it’s not happening here. @BPDAlerts pic.twitter.com/b0nVTAeAf2 — Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) June 1, 2020

Buffalo police arrested a handful of people who didn't want to leave the area outside Niagara Square just moments after the curfew began.