Two holes-in-one in same round is golf rarity at Hyde Park

Richard Champoux, Danny Gadawski, Joe Gadawski Jr. and Jerry Gadawski have been playing golf together on Sundays for the last 15 years.

On Sunday, they thought that they had participated in a golf rarity at the Hyde Park course in Niagara Falls.

Two members of the foursome, Champoux and Danny Gadawski, each had holes-in-one in the round.

Champoux from Niagara Falls, aced the 200-yard No. 3 hole with a 4-wood. It was his first hole-in-one.

"It was a good shot," said Jerry Gadawski, who lives in Amherst. "It hit on the green, rolled about 10 feet, hit the pin and went in."

Dan Gadawski's turn came on No. 17. Using a 7-iron, the Grand Island resident, hit the front of the green with his shot. The ball took two hops, hit the pin and the foam insert and went in.

What are the odds of two players making a hole-in-one on the same round, they wondered. They certainly are long, but they fell short of what happened in the 1989 U.S. Open on the East Course at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester.

In the second round on a Friday, not only did four golfers have aces, they did it on the same hole, all using the same type of club. The aces happened between 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Pros Drew Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate and Nick Price all holed out their tee shots on the 159-yard sixth hole, each with a 7-iron. (Some sources list the length of the hole that day as 167 yards.)

There was a Buffalo area connection to the happenings, too. The volunteer marshals that day on No. 6 happened to be members of the Park Country Club in Williamsville, who couldn't believe their eyes over what they were witnessing on that crazy morning.

This is what transpired at Oak Hill that day according to Rick Reilly's report in Sports Illustrated:

8:15 a.m. Doug Weaver, playing in the first threesome of the day, hits his Spalding number 3 past the hole, 15 feet on the right. The pin is tucked in the front right corner. The ball spins back and straight into the jar. "The crowd sounded like a clap of thunder," says Weaver. 9:25 a.m. Mark Wiebe, playing seven groups behind Weaver, hits his Titleist number 7 eight feet left of the pin, watches it roll back down into the hole. Weaver is only 100 yards away, on the 12th tee, when he hears it. "I got to relive that sound again," he says. 9:50 a.m. Jerry Pate, playing two groups after Wiebe, has heard about the two holes in one. "Well," Pate tells his caddie, "we might as well get us one, too, then." Why not? Miracles are on the clearance table. Pate hits his Titleist number 3 seven feet past the pin, watches it spin dead back, toward the hole, and dunk. Ace No. 3. "Other than winning one," says Pate, "that's the greatest feeling I've ever had at an Open." Both Wiebe and Weaver heard the screams. 10:05 a.m. Price, playing in the very next group and only the second player to hit since Pate, lines up his shot as he listens to a thrilled volunteer explain exactly how to make a one here. As soon as Price hits his Spalding number 2, the volunteer screeches. "That's it! That's how you do it!" And sure enough, the ball lands eight feet right of the pin. jumps forward and then rolls backward into what is by now a very exhausted hole."

The four aces is a record for a single U.S. Open, let alone one round in one of golf's four majors. There is a plaque commemorating the event on the teeing ground.

So, Sunday's happenings at Hyde Park were not quite as unusual as the Gadawskis and Champoux first thought. Still, it was a golfing day that they will remember.

Champoux, 57, shot 3-over-par 73. Daniel Gadawski, 32, shot 75. Joe Gadawski Jr., 64, who is Daniel's father, came in with 78. Jerry Gadawski, 73, Daniel's uncle, had a 79.