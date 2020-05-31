As Erie County's curfew falls, police clear Niagara Square and make arrests

Police swept lingering demonstrators from Buffalo's Niagara Square as a countywide curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities ordered the dozen or so protesters to move up Niagara Street, away from the square.

Buffalo police arrested a six people who didn't want to leave the area outside Niagara Square on South Elmwood Avenue just moments after the curfew began. Two others were arrested earlier for painting graffiti on City Hall.

Authorities had been keeping a watchful eye on a small group of demonstrators there, 24 hours after thousands gathered at Niagara Square to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

At their peak, about three dozen demonstrators appeared to be on hand, peacefully waving signs and chanting, “No justice. No peace," a scene far different than the burning of vehicles and vandalism that erupted Saturday night during a protest. Some approached officers and yelled slogans.

State Police stood guard on the front steps of City Hall.

"There are lots of false rumors about what is happening across the city and county, and people are scared," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted just before the 9 p.m. curfew took effect. "Please follow the curfew and stay off the streets and let's hope this is the last night ever for a curfew."

"There are rumors of a shelter in place in North Buffalo/Tonawanda due to an active shooter. I just checked with law enforcement and that is not true," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, merchants on Elmwood Avenue were boarding up windows as a protective measure after vandals broke glass on more than a dozen shops Saturday night in the aftermath of the downtown demonstration. Merchants along Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo and Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls also boarded up late Sunday afternoon.

Police vehicles and dump trucks on Sunday blocked the entrances to the parking lots of the Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga. Law enforcement took the precautionary measure after a social media post encouraged protesters to show up there in the evening.

Traffic cones blocked all of the entrances of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, which was closed.

I haven’t found one vehicle entrance to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls property that isn’t blocked off by cones or barricades. pic.twitter.com/Y6AIEaNaHo — Aaron Besecker (@AaronBesecker) May 31, 2020

In Niagara Falls, police and Niagara County sheriff’s deputies gathered at a staging area at the former 66th Street School.

Protesters who gathered in front of the former Niagara Falls police headquarters on Hyde Park Boulevard were met by police from several agencies. Yellow-shirted Peacemakers stood between the two sides and mediated.

Some officers have come up to talk to protestors. pic.twitter.com/4RPP0GzU8T — Aaron Besecker (@AaronBesecker) May 31, 2020

Authorities also were on the alert for demonstrations in Jamestown and Olean as part of a nationwide reaction to the death of Floyd.

Anticipating the potential for further violence and property destruction Sunday evening, Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown urged residents to remain home.

"I want to appeal to members of the community not to participate in any protest activity or other activity in Buffalo or Erie County tonight," Brown said.

Poloncarz said, "We do have some indications, through law enforcement, there are individuals who are going to try and continue to cause problems in our community tonight, not just in the City of Buffalo."

Poloncarz urged essential workers who must travel Sunday evening to keep their employee identifications on hand in case they are stopped by police.