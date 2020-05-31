Share this article

Buffalo police investigating shooting and chase, both involving U-Haul trucks

Buffalo police are investigating two incidents involving U-Haul trucks in the Northeast Police District Sunday evening, police said.

In one incident, a female victim was struck by gunfire in her arm, shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the first block of Comstock Avenue.

"Police say it appears the suspect fled in a U-Haul vehicle," police said in a statement.

In what police said was a separate incident, police were involved in a short pursuit of a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen. One person was taken into custody in connection with that incident.

The shooting on Comstock does not appear to have been related to the protests in Buffalo over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes while arresting him, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said late Sunday.

